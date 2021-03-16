Eaze Expands Across Michigan, Teams Up With Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson And Rob Sims

Cannabis delivery company Eaze now offers flower by Pimitiv, a cannabis company co-founded by NFL stars and Detroit Lions alumni Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims.

“Primitiv’s mission is to promote cannabis’ incredible health benefits, especially as a pain relief alternative to deadly opioids,” Johnson stated. “We want to reach as many customers as possible with the highest-quality products, and partnering with Eaze will help us achieve that.”

Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy praised Johnson and Sims, the company's goal to "bring lower prices and greater convenience to Michiganders" as well its social equity efforts.

Since its launch in 2014, Eaze ran more than 7 million legal cannabis deliveries in California. First deliveries in the Great Lake State are arranged for Ann Arbor and Detroit this April, while Grand Rapids will welcome these services in May. For an associate in Ann Arbor, Eaze chose KTC Industries, and its partners D&K Ventures, owners of the Detroit Edible Company and Cannalicious Labs brands.

Eaze will provide only the delivery of adult-use cannabis products to customers who are 21 years of age and over. Those customers in Michigan who register on the company’s website will be provided with a $30 discount on each of their first two orders.

Social Justice

Cannabis delivery giant is known for various War on Drugs-focused social justice initiatives. Among them are Momentum business accelerator for underrepresented founder and Social Equity Menu.

“Eaze has created impactful, tangible economic opportunities for Black and brown-owned businesses in California, and we’re bringing that same focus and commitment to Michigan,” said Eaze senior advisor and retired NBA champion Matt Barnes. “As the state works toward expunging low level cannabis offenses, access to the industry is yet another step towards equality and social justice."

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.