Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 12, 2021
GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 36.47% at $0.08
- Target Group (OTCQB:CBDY) shares closed up 26.15% at $0.04
- INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD (OTC:INSHF) shares closed up 17.65% at $0.24
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 12.54% at $0.75
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 12.41% at $3.04
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 9.9% at $4.44
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 8.9% at $3.18
- Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) shares closed up 8.69% at $0.57
- KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) shares closed up 8.49% at $1.37
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 6.53% at $4.73
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 6.29% at $7.27
- C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF) shares closed up 6.02% at $1.56
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) shares closed up 5.98% at $0.31
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed up 5.84% at $3.08
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 5.59% at $1.70
- Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) shares closed up 4.9% at $3.75
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed up 4.61% at $0.63
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 4.47% at $188.67
- Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) shares closed up 4.4% at $34.19
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 4.24% at $1.23
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 2.87% at $4.48
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 2.76% at $3.36
LOSERS:
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed down 10.87% at $0.20
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed down 7.67% at $0.55
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTCQB:HRVOF) shares closed down 4.64% at $0.12
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed down 4.29% at $3.35
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 4.15% at $2.08
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed down 3.92% at $0.26
- Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) shares closed down 3.37% at $0.79
- Icanic Brands (OTCQB:ICNAF) shares closed down 3.14% at $0.46
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 2.38% at $16.02
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
