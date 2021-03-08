Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 8, 2021
GAINERS:
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed up 33.33% at $0.06
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed up 29.05% at $0.43
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCQB:CURR) shares closed up 22.47% at $1.09
- Global Cannabis (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed up 21.38% at $0.26
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) shares closed up 21.04% at $0.15
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 15.43% at $0.68
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 11.11% at $0.10
- Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) shares closed up 10.12% at $0.26
- Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) shares closed up 8.82% at $0.74
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 8.74% at $3.98
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed up 6.75% at $0.76
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 5.6% at $2.83
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed up 5.52% at $0.58 Learn More
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed up 4.54% at $0.26
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 4.36% at $150.21
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 3.65% at $22.42
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares closed up 2.55% at $16.11
LOSERS:
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed down 40% at $0.60
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 24.26% at $0.04
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 15.05% at $0.42
- Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) shares closed down 13.76% at $3.26
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 9.39% at $2.17
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares closed down 8.52% at $104.20
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 8.21% at $9.95
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed down 8.12% at $2.94
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed down 7.44% at $0.32
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 6.46% at $37.79
- Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) shares closed down 6.31% at $30.00
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 5.86% at $2.09
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX:NXGWF) shares closed down 5.34% at $0.68
- TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) shares closed down 4.79% at $11.67
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares closed down 4.59% at $4.37
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed down 4.34% at $165.84
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.28% at $12.51
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) shares closed down 4.27% at $14.12
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
