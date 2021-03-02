Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 2, 2020
GAINERS:
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed up 18.67% at $3.77
- GTEC Holdings (OTCQB:GGTTF) shares closed up 13.58% at $0.67
- CLS Holdings USA (OTCQB:CLSH) shares closed up 13.49% at $0.27
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 10.53% at $0.06
- Helix Technologies (OTC:HLIX) shares closed up 9.09% at $0.84
- Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) shares closed up 8.72% at $0.80
- Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) shares closed up 6.26% at $35.59
- Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF) shares closed up 5.97% at $0.26
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares closed up 5.72% at $24.02
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 5.4% at $6.83
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) shares closed up 4.53% at $15.01
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed up 3.9% at $0.80
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 3.73% at $13.64
- Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) shares closed up 3.25% at $4.02
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed up 3.05% at $1.67
LOSERS:
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 19.93% at $0.80
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed down 14.43% at $0.40
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCQB:CURR) shares closed down 11.29% at $1.10
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed down 11.02% at $0.41
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed down 10.04% at $0.65
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 8.91% at $3.00
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 8.7% at $14.58
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed down 6.5% at $1.15
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 5.79% at $28.63
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares closed down 5.37% at $126.80
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 5.21% at $49.12
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 4.78% at $1.20
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 4.65% at $2.46
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 4.55% at $15.93
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed down 4.08% at $76.81
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 3.72% at $10.62
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 3.65% at $216.76
