Gaard Labs Launches Several Lines Of CBD Products In The Big Apple

Cannabinoid company Gaard Labs confirmed on Wednesday the launch of several CBD product lines.

"As a Manhattan native, it's a privilege to launch our brand from New York City," Steven Levy, Co-founder of Gaard Labs stated.

The New York City-based company partnered with a few prominent pharmacies and supplement stores. Its products contain full terpene blends, active pharmaceutical components, and full-spectrum cannabinoids.

The original line contains Relief Roll-On with Lidocaine, Relief Day Oral Spray, Relief Night Oral Spray, Relief Balm, Focus Oral Spray, and Calm Oral Spray.

Gaard Labs’ focus is solely on New York, according to CEO David Meister.

It is “developing the nation's most stringent regulatory hemp and marijuana cannabis frameworks, while remaining focused on the highest standards of consumer safety," Meister said. "It's a perfect fit for us."

Gaard Labs runs a fulfillment center in Manhattan, as well as an Cicero, Illinois-based fulfillment center.

It was launched by the industry experts like Dr. Howard Rubin, and Dr. Jon Greenfield. In 2019, the New York State Department of Agriculture granted the company a Hemp CBD Research Partner license.

Some of its earlier partners are the oldest and biggest nutritionally-focused pharmacy in the U.S. – Willner Chemists, a supplement and vitamin retail store – Empire Nutrition, and Los Angeles-based pain management-focused pharmacy, Pacifica Compounding Pharmacy.

