Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 18, 2021
GAINERS:
- Primo Nutraceuticals (OTC:BUGVF) shares closed up 313.22% at $2.50 Learn more
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 16.39% at $25.00
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 12.68% at $1.00
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 10.77% at $0.46
- CordovaCann (OTCQB:LVRLF) shares closed up 7.45% at $0.37
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 4.36% at $0.06
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed up 4.19% at $3.48
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) shares closed up 3.77% at $0.31
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 2.32% at $5.74
LOSERS:
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX) shares closed down 17.79% at $0.43
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 14% at $27.1 Learn More
- INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD (OTC:INSHF) shares closed down 13.72% at $0.23
- Helix Technologies (OTCQB:HLIX) shares closed down 13.33% at $0.78
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 13.06% at $16.44
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 12.94% at $3.23
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed down 12.08% at $0.38
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 11.46% at $4.17
- C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF) shares closed down 9.66% at $1.68
- Canopy Rivers (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 9.65% at $2.53
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 9.42% at $36.65
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed down 8.88% at $7.75
- High Tide (OTCQB:HITIF) shares closed down 8.81% at $0.56
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 8.58% at $3.41
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 7.94% at $0.58
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 7.57% at $30.52
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 7.49% at $0.34
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares closed down 6.7% at $19.23 Learn More
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.