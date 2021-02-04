Canopy Growth's Pet Division Launches SurityPro Line Of CBD Products For Dogs

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) has introduced a new line of CBD products for dogs.

The products, launched under the SurityPro brand name, are meant to maintain calm behavior, healthy aging, as well as joint health, and flexibility in dogs.

SurityPro CBD pet products are formulated by a team of CAH’s scientists. Each product carries the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) quality seal.

The new line features five formulas, including SurityPro Calm with L-Theanine, SurityPro Active with Boswellia, SurityPro Multi with L-Theanine, Boswellia, and Krill Oil, SurityPro Healthy Aging with Green-Lipped Mussel, Lutein and Zeaxanthin, and SurityPro Well Drops.

The products are made with no corn, soy, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

“We’re confident in the science behind our products and committed to making CBD soft chews and oils that pet owners can trust and dogs will love,” says Robert Menardi, Director of Veterinary Educational and Technical Services at Canopy Animal Health.

Canopy Animal Health researched for four years, in collaboration with the veterinary community and regulatory authorities Menardi explained.

"Our new products meet the most rigorous quality standards,” he added.

Martha Stewart

Canopy recently collaborated with Martha Stewart on another line of CBD products for pets.

The Stewart line, designed for dogs, includes oil drops and soft-baked chews that come in three flavors: chicken and cranberry, chicken and blueberry, and chicken-flavored wellness drops.

Stewart joined the Smith Falls, Canada-based company in February 2019 as an advisor. She launched a line of hemp-derived wellness supplements last September.

