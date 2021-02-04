fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
330.24
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
310.65
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
386.11
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.28
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.17
+ 0%

Canopy Growth's Pet Division Launches SurityPro Line Of CBD Products For Dogs

byJelena Martinovic
February 4, 2021 9:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Canopy Growth's Pet Division Launches SurityPro Line Of CBD Products For Dogs

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) has introduced a new line of CBD products for dogs.

The products, launched under the SurityPro brand name, are meant to maintain calm behavior, healthy aging, as well as joint health, and flexibility in dogs.

SurityPro CBD pet products are formulated by a team of CAH’s scientists. Each product carries the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) quality seal.

The new line features five formulas, including SurityPro Calm with L-Theanine, SurityPro Active with Boswellia, SurityPro Multi with L-Theanine, Boswellia, and Krill Oil, SurityPro Healthy Aging with Green-Lipped Mussel, Lutein and Zeaxanthin, and SurityPro Well Drops.

The products are made with no corn, soy, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

“We’re confident in the science behind our products and committed to making CBD soft chews and oils that pet owners can trust and dogs will love,” says Robert Menardi, Director of Veterinary Educational and Technical Services at Canopy Animal Health.

Canopy Animal Health researched for four years, in collaboration with the veterinary community and regulatory authorities Menardi explained.

"Our new products meet the most rigorous quality standards,” he added.

Martha Stewart

Canopy recently collaborated with Martha Stewart on another line of CBD products for pets.

The Stewart line, designed for dogs, includes oil drops and soft-baked chews that come in three flavors: chicken and cranberry, chicken and blueberry, and chicken-flavored wellness drops.

Stewart joined the Smith Falls, Canada-based company in February 2019 as an advisor. She launched a line of hemp-derived wellness supplements last September.

Courtesy image

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Media

Related Articles

South African Spirits Company Distell Backs Cannabis Brand Rethink

South African wine and spirits company Distell is now in the cannabis industry. The producer of Bunnahabhain and Deanston Scotch whiskies teamed up with venture capital firm Invenfin to invest in cannabis wellness brand Rethink, The Spirits Business reports. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Arizona Adult-Use Sales, Big Financings, M&A, And A Nasdaq Debut

In one of the craziest weeks in the history of public markets, cannabis stocks and ETFs delivered mixed performances. Over the last five trading days: read more

Canopy Growth, Martha Stewart Launch New Line Of CBD Products 'To Enrich The Lives' Of Dogs

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) welcomed aboard Marth Stewart  read more

The Week In Cannabis: Big Money, Mexico, South Carolina, Jay-Z, Martha Stewart, Nicole Kidman And More

Cannabis stocks traded down this week, despite a series of financing announcements and other good news, including a new bill from Congress. read more