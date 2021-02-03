1933 Hits Sales Milestone In January

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF) touted a sales milestone for the first month of 2021.

The cannabis consumer packaged goods company disclosed that total sales and open orders amounted to CA$1.4 million ($1.09 million).

January was also fruitful for 1933's cultivation subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association, which saw its strongest monthly sales to date. This came on the heels of the company's launching branded cannabis flower and pre-rolls in late August.

Over the year, AMA's sales increased by 113%.

The Vancouver-based company also said it remained dedicated to scaling up production at its Las Vegas cultivation facility.

AMA is also poised to expand its 161 branded SKUs portfolio by introducing three new pre-roll multipacks and one gram flower jars.

Ryan George, Director of Cultivation, praised AMA's "excellence in cultivation, production, quality, and safety," pointing out that it's the "core of what we do."

"Our seed to sale craft-style grow permeates the entire operation, from cultivation and harvest to hand trimming and input material for our high-purity, ultra-refined concentrates," he said.

1933 CEO Paul Rosen said the company is boosting cultivation as well as branding in expectation for a saleable flower to "remain the largest cannabis category."

According to its latest earnings report, the company's revenue amounted to approximately CA$2.7 million ($2.1 million) for the first quarter.

