Dispensary Update: Jushi Opens Another Illinois Store; Growhealthy Debuts In Sarasota; Liberty Health Expands To Ft. Myers; 4Front Approved For Third Mass. Store

Jushi To Open Beyond/Hello Bloomington

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) will cut the ribbon on its fourth retail location in Illinois on Jan. 26.

The new Beyond/Hello Bloomington store — the company’s 16th in the U.S. — will also commence with the adult-use sales.

Bloomington is based in the center of Illinois.

The store is located close to two universities and will offer both in-store purchase and online purchase with in-store pickup options. Products like flower, edibles, extracts, tinctures, topicals and vapes will be available.

Seniors and veterans are entitled to a 10% discount.

“A year after Illinois’ adult-use program launched, legal cannabis sales surpassed more than $1 billion,” Jushi CEO Jim Cacioppo said. “Located in one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Illinois that’s home to two universities, our second retail location in Bloomington-Normal and fourth in the state will help us meet the unprecedented consumer demand for cannabis products in the Prairie State.

GrowHealthy Opens First Dispensary In Sarasota

Florida-based GrowHealthy opened its first dispensary in Sarasota on Jan. 21.

The store — the company's 17th in the state — spans 2,350 square feet.

The company noted that Florida’s medical marijuana market is experiencing growth in demand, having more than 160,000 recorded patients, which is why GrowHealthy is working on opening more stores, diversifying its portfolio, and adding TrailBlazer same-day fast delivery.

Sarasota has close to 500,000 residents, and the dispensary’s location is strategically chosen between its two “top-performing” locations in Brandon and Cape Coral.

Liberty Health Sciences Opens 29th Store In Florida

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX:LHSIF) integrated “seed-to-sale” medical cannabis company opened its 29th location in Fort Meyers, Florida.

The new store is located at 8951 Daniels Parkway, and it offers a complete portfolio of Liberty Health Sciences cannabis brands, large parking, and experienced staff that can help patients and review medical recommendations.

The company is set to open nine more dispensaries this year to reach a total of 42 locations across Florida.

"Liberty will be opening new locations throughout the year to continually provide patient-driven customer service and access to the broadest assortment of premium medical cannabis products and devices across the state," George Gremse, interim CEO of Liberty Health Sciences stated. "In February we will open a store in Ft. Pierce, St. Lucie County to increase our presence on the east coast of the state and Port Charlotte in Charlotte County to serve the southwest. In March we plan to open locations in the Florida panhandle in Mary Ester and central Florida in the city of Sebring located in Highlands County.

4Front To Build Third Massachusetts Dispensary

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF) has been given the green light to commence the build-out of its new Mission branded dispensary.

According to a Monday press release, Phoenix-based company obtained the Brookline, Massachusetts Planning Board's approval for the construction works.

The new store, located at 1024 Commonwealth Avenue, is scheduled to open during the second quarter of this year.

Mission Brookline would serve adult-use customers in the Boston University and Boston metropolitan area, and offer a range of cannabis products and accessories, including flower, extracts, edibles, and vapes.

Meanwhile, in October, 4Front revealed it has managed to secure some $30 million in financing to fund the outstanding senior secured debt obligation to the affiliates of Gotham Green Partners.

The deal with Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., (NYSE:IIPR) later valued at $33 million, is closed in December.

Under the sale-leaseback agreement, 4Front sold its cultivation and production facilities in Georgetown, Massachusetts, and Olympia, Washington to the cannabis REIT.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.