Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 8, 2021
GAINERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 34.88% at $0.29
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 15.78% at $20.86
- Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF) shares closed up 14.68% at $0.35
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed up 14.54% at $0.26
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 12.5% at $3.24
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed up 9.57% at $0.08
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 6.75% at $1.03
- KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB) shares closed up 5.36% at $1.18
- Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) shares closed up 4.87% at $0.49
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed up 3.4% at $34.73
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 3.16% at $123.88
LOSERS:
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 9.01% at $16.15
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed down 8.45% at $1.95
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) shares closed down 7.09% at $0.26
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC:ACNNF) shares closed down 6.83% at $0.15
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 6.73% at $0.29
- MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) shares closed down 6.45% at $0.58
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 5.94% at $5.23
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed down 5.5% at $1.03
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares closed down 5.33% at $4.39
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 4.17% at $1.84
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed down 3.97% at $0.23
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.87% at $45.32
