fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.05
310.93
+ 1.29%
DIA
+ 0.54
309.95
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 2.16
376.97
+ 0.57%
TLT
-0.49
152.30
-0.32%
GLD
-6.20
185.71
-3.45%

Columbia Care To Raise CA$130M In Deal With Canaccord Genuity

byJelena Martinovic
January 8, 2021 10:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Columbia Care To Raise CA$130M In Deal With Canaccord Genuity

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCQX:CCHWFintends to raise CA$130 million ($102.5 million) through a bought deal offering.

Under the deal with Canaccord Genuity Corp, the New York-based company agreed to sell a portion of its common shares to a syndicate of underwriters.

The underwriters opted to purchase some 16.1 million common shares of Columbia Care at CA$8.05 per share.

The offering is scheduled to close on or about Wednesday, Jan 13.

The company intends to utilize the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Meantime, the move came on the heels of Columbia Care’s purchase of another San Diego dispensary.

The company confirmed Thursday it has acquired The Healing Center San Diego (THCSD) in a $15 million deal.

Over the last year, Columbia Care substantially increased its retail footprint within the country. Last fall, the company boosted its presence in Illinois by launching a new store in Villa Park.

It also cut the ribbon on two new stores in Florida, bringing its footprint within the state to 12 retail locations. The new dispensaries are located in Miami and Brandon.

In November, marketing expert Alison Worthington opted to join the company’s board of directors.

Worthington recently told Benzinga that she “can’t think of a more dynamic industry than cannabis,” adding that Columbia Care is able to “make a difference with their ethical, growth-oriented mindset.”

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Offerings Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 8, 2021

GAINERS: BioHarvest Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares closed up 34.88% at $0.29 read more

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. Upsizes Offering From $36.5M To $63M

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: SBVCF) announced Thursday it has upsized a previously announced private placement. read more

Aleafia Health To Supply Apipharm With Cannabis Flower

Vertically integrated cannabis company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) is expanding its global distribution network via a deal with Apipharm Veletrgovina d.o.o. Aleafia agreed to supply the Europe-based pharmaceutical producer and distributor with dried cannabis flower under the three-year agreement. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Australis Capital, CanaFarma Hemp, Bespoke Extracts, Cannabis Business Advisors, NYMCIA

Here’s a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. Australis Capital Names New CEO Australis Capital is set to name the former Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) chief executive Terry Booth its new CEO. read more

Canopy Growth Brand Tokyo Smoke To Open 9 Stores In Ontario

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke is poised to open nine stores across Ontario, Canada. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.