Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 28, 2020
Gainers:
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 30.27% at $0.73
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 29.23% at $0.17
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 28.66% at $12.48
- Helix TCS (OTC:HLIX) shares closed up 27.12% at $0.45
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 25.1% at $0.46
- High Tide (OTC:HITIF) shares closed up 18.18% at $0.20
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC:VREOF) shares closed up 13.97% at $1.55
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 13.88% at $0.16
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 11.11% at $0.08
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 9.49% at $1.50
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 8.15% at $0.93
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 4.75% at $25.29
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC:LHSIF) shares closed up 4.5% at $0.80
Losers:
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 9.63% at $1.97
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 9.37% at $0.21
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 9.35% at $1.26
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 8.67% at $10.96
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed down 7.48% at $28.20
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 5.94% at $0.87
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 4.8% at $39.31
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 4.56% at $24.68
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
