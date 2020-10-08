Philter Labs Launches Device That Eliminates 97% Of Secondhand Vape Smoke

San Diego-based tech company Philter Labs is coming out with a solution that vows to eliminate most of the impact of secondhand smoke and smell exposure.

Philter Labs provided Benzinga with an exclusive look at its new personal filtration device. Dubbed the Philter PHREEDOM, it allows users of cannabis vaporizers to inhale and exhale into the same mouthpiece, eliminating up to 97% of secondhand vapor and smell.

The PHREEDOM is tailor-made to attach to any 510 cartridge in the market. The company estimates this means it can serve 80% of the existing cannabis and CBD vapes on the market. The patented filtration process manipulates smoke and vapor at the molecular levels to eliminate 97% of secondhand smoke and smell.

Philter Labs CTO and inventor John Grimm told Benzinga that the PHREEDOM is "the innovation needed to further create an environment where vape users and non-vape users can coexist.”

His team of experts is laser-focused on eliminating the impacts of secondhand smoke and smell, while providing solutions that allow people to vape responsibly, he added.

The launch of the PHREEDOM follows a year of continued growth for Philter Labs, with a $1 million raised in a pre-Series A round and an increase in direct-to-consumer sales by nearly 77% in the first and second quarters.

Philter Labs will use this momentum to grow, support research and development, and bolster the launch of new leading-edge products to filter emissions and reduce airborne contaminants' spread.

“Seatbelts and airbags were innovations that made car travel safer and have saved countless lives and we have needed a similar solution for secondhand smoke. The PHREEDOM will help everyone look out for others by reducing impacts to our environment and friends and family,” Grimm said. “At Philter Labs our mission is to provide people easy-to-use and convenient tools and solutions that protect their lifestyles and others at the same time.”

The product debuts at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the flu season and devastating wildfires are keeping people indoors this fall and winter.

The harmful impact of secondhand smoke is more concerning than ever for tobacco and cannabis users, and those around them.

Secondhand smoke has caused approximately 2,500,000 nonsmokers to have secondhand smoke exposure complications since 1964. Even so, smokers and their loved ones have been left waiting for an innovation to curb those impacts.

Courtesy photos

