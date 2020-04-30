Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vireo Health Forms New Company To Commercialize 'Scientific Advancements'

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
Vireo Health Forms New Company To Commercialize 'Scientific Advancements'

Cannabis company Vireo Health International (CSE:VREO)(OTC: VREOF) has formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary to commercialize its intellectual property.

Resurgent Biosciences, as it's called, will be focused on scientific advancements.

"The formation of Resurgent Biosciences was a necessary progression of our development as we continue working toward identifying the appropriate partners to help us achieve Vireo's vision for the future of cannabis," said founder and CEO Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "Much of our intellectual property has been built with partnership in mind, and structuring those valuable assets under Resurgent will enable us to be optimally flexible as it relates to monetization opportunities both in the near- and long-term future."

Kingsley said the company is looking forward to working with its partners to "commercialize scientific advancements in cannabis" that may ultimately benefit its consumers across the United States and — potentially — the world.
The subsidiary will not be in direct contact with crops. The goal is to expand its possibilities and generate potential partnerships with strategic results in Vireo's search to monetize its scientific advances.

Vireo currently holds an extensive list of patents pending approval by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Its patent for harm reduction in tobacco products was conceded earlier this year.

Last month, Vireo closed $10 million in financing as part of a deal coordinated by cannabis investor Bruce Linton.

"This financing reflects the confidence of the capital markets in the potential growth of sales and margin for Vireo," Linton said at the time.

Related Links:

Vireo Health Raises $10M In Private Offering, Says It's Made Cost Cuts

Cannabis Execs Tackle Branding, Pot Stock Valuations: 'Dispensaries Are The Brand'

Photo courtesy of Vireo

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VREOF)

Omura Chief Praises Funding Efforts, Has High Hopes For Rest Of 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 28, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 23, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 22, 2020
Cannabis Quick Pitch: Leaf Trade's Chief Revenue Officer Talks Supply Chain, Payments Infrastructure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry Vireo Health InternationalCannabis Small Business Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.68
-0.132
- 2.75%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.09
-0.33
- 2.66%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.65
-0.22
- 2.48%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$289.90
-3.25
- 1.11%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all