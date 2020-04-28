Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 28, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 5:18pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) shares closed up 27.5% at $0.26
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed up 13.45% at $3.29
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 12.18% at $0.93
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares closed up 11.62% at $0.35
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed up 10.99% at $66.98
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed up 8.61% at $2.90
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 6.38% at $0.77
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 5.12% at $0.32

Losers

  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed down 15.76% at $0.29
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed down 10.14% at $3.91
  • Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares closed down 8.97% at $0.28
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed down 8.82% at $7.14
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed down 7.44% at $0.28
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 7.27% at $0.67
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed down 6.32% at $0.47
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed down 5.86% at $4.50
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (AMEX: XXII) shares closed down 5.56% at $0.95

 

