Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 28, 2020
Gainers
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) shares closed up 27.5% at $0.26
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed up 13.45% at $3.29
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 12.18% at $0.93
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares closed up 11.62% at $0.35
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed up 10.99% at $66.98
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed up 8.61% at $2.90
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 6.38% at $0.77
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 5.12% at $0.32
Losers
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed down 15.76% at $0.29
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed down 10.14% at $3.91
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares closed down 8.97% at $0.28
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed down 8.82% at $7.14
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares closed down 7.44% at $0.28
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed down 7.27% at $0.67
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed down 6.32% at $0.47
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed down 5.86% at $4.50
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (AMEX: XXII) shares closed down 5.56% at $0.95
