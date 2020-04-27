Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2020
Gainers
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed up 27.19% at $2.90
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares closed up 21.99% at $0.18
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 20.79% at $0.24
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares closed up 20.33% at $0.37
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 17.72% at $0.83
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed up 16.09% at $2.67
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed up 15.91% at $0.51
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed up 15.6% at $0.72
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 0.44% at $15.55
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed up 14.99% at $0.94
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed up 14.44% at $0.21
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 12.5% at $0.30
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares closed up 12.2% at $17.50
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 11.2% at $1.02
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed up 10.98% at $0.53
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed up 10.9% at $4.78
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed up 9.21% at $0.31
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 9.06% at $0.35
- EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares closed up 8.91% at $0.56
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed up 7.78% at $4.48
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed up 7.21% at $11.45
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares closed up 6.69% at $1.69
- 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares closed up 6.25% at $0.255
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed up 6.01% at $3.53
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed up 5.86% at $60.35
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares closed up 5.81% at $3.73
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares closed up 4.95% at $0.76
Losers
