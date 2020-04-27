Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2020

Gainers

  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares closed up 27.19% at $2.90
  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares closed up 21.99% at $0.18
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares closed up 20.79% at $0.24
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares closed up 20.33% at $0.37
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 17.72% at $0.83
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed up 16.09% at $2.67
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed up 15.91% at $0.51
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares closed up 15.6% at $0.72
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 0.44% at $15.55
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) shares closed up 14.99% at $0.94
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares closed up 14.44% at $0.21
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares closed up 12.5% at $0.30
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares closed up 12.2% at $17.50
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 11.2% at $1.02
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares closed up 10.98% at $0.53
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares closed up 10.9% at $4.78
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares closed up 9.21% at $0.31
  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 9.06% at $0.35
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares closed up 8.91% at $0.56
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares closed up 7.78% at $4.48
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares closed up 7.21% at $11.45
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares closed up 6.69% at $1.69
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares closed up 6.25% at $0.255
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed up 6.01% at $3.53
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares closed up 5.86% at $60.35
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares closed up 5.81% at $3.73
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares closed up 4.95% at $0.76

Losers

  • Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) shares closed down 15.11% at $0.20
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares closed down 5.54% at $0.15
  • Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAD) shares closed down 4.58% at $0.03
  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed down 4% at $0.48

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YCBD)

ESPAÑOL • Empresas de Cannabis con Acciones el NYSE y NASDAQ: Una Lista Completa
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: stocksCannabis After-Hours Center Markets

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.87
0.3175
+ 6.97%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.81
0.3761
+ 4.46%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.37
0.51
+ 4.3%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.10
4.21
+ 1.49%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Great Alaskan Cannabis Bowl
July 24, 2020 - July 26, 2020
WASILLA, AK
see all