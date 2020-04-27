Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic stock news stories for the week of April 20th – 26th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. 5 Reasons to Get Your Portfolio High on Psychedelic Medicine

Strict Regulations Have Prevented Wannabe Firms From Jumping on the Bandwagon and Oversaturating the Market

The federal government of both the U.S. and Canada have green-lit the burgeoning Psychedelics industry while also placing extremely high barriers to entry. Investors looking to get involved in the world of Psychedelic Medicine should take a close look at the two companies leading the emerging sector forward.

9. 3 Pot Stocks That Posted Profits in the Past Year

It’s Rare to Find a Cannabis Company That Can Stay Out of the Red

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), Charlotte’s Web (OTCQX: CWBHF) and Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) are three Pot Stocks that have posted profitable quarters within the past year, but are they good buys today?

8. MindMed’s New Psychedelics Invention Could Make ‘Bad Trips’ a Thing of the Past

MindMed Has Developed New Technology That Could Help Shorten or Stop an Unwanted LSD Trip

MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) announced that it has discovered a new technology that the company says could help shorten or even stop the effects of an undesired LSD trip. MindMed’s ‘LSD Neutralizer’ could help the industry reduce the stigma and fear associated with Psychedelics By eliminating ‘Bad Trip’ experiences.

7. Aurora Cannabis: A Trio of Writedowns Likely Awaits

The Most Popular Pot Stock’s Balance Sheet Needs a Lot of Work

Unfortunately, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) has been a veritable dumpster fire. The company continues to lose money at an extraordinary pace, and it appears to lack the cash needed to meet its expected liabilities over the coming 12-month period.

6. Jim Cramer Says Buy Canopy Growth if You Think the Democrats Will Win

Is Canopy a buy? According to at Least One Cheerleader, There is a Set of Circumstances That Could Very Well Propel it Higher

If you are betting on a blue sweep in the upcoming 2020 election, you should be buying Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), says Jim Cramer. Here’s why.

5. Organigram’s Financing is a Good Idea, Says Raymond James

A New Equity Offering By Organigram May Raise a Few Eyebrows But the Move is a Sound One, Says Raymond James Analyst Rahul Sarugaser

Sarugaser recently released a research update on Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI), which saw the analyst maintain his “Outperform 2” rating on OGI stock. Sarugaser believes the company should have an excellent upcoming quarter.

4. Cannabis MSO Hollister Firms Up Deal to Acquire Psychedelics Company AlphaMind

Hollister Biosciences, One of the Hottest Names in Cannabis, is Moving Forward with Another Blockbuster Deal

Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) announced that it reached a definitive agreement to acquire AlphaMind Brands, a move that will see the surging multi-state operator (MSO) diversify into the highly promising Psychedelics sector. In late March, Hollister closed its acquisition of Venom Extracts, a leading cannabis extracts firm that generated revenue of $16.4 million and EBITDA of $2.5 million last year.

3. Will Aphria Flourish in 2020 Despite the Cannabis Industry’s Struggles?

Aphria’s Ongoing Profitability is Impressive

Marijuana stocks are struggling even more than most sectors, but Aphria’s (NYSE: APHA) strong leadership and profitability make it an intriguing bet.

2. Champignon Brands Secures Long-Term Supply of Psilocybin Under DEA Schedule 1 License

Champignon’s Lead Investigator and Research Partner, Dr. Michael Hoffer Secured the Psilocybin Supply Under DEA Schedule 1 License

Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) announced it obtained a long-term supply of Psilocybin for the company’s ongoing TBI/PTSD-focused preclinical studies taking place at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine. Champignon’s new Psilocybin source is the same organization that supplied the Psychedelics research studies and trials at Johns Hopkins and Yale University.

1. Why Canopy Growth Just Became a Great Buy

The Cannabis Producer Could See a Healthier Bottom Line This Year

There’s reason to be bullish on Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), and it’s not only because it’s so much cheaper than it was a year ago. The company’s making moves that should set it up for better results in the future, and that could make the stock a very appealing investment today.

