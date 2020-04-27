Supreme Cannabis Names Beena Goldenberg President And CEO

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSX:FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) confirmed Monday it has hired Beena Goldenberg as its president and CEO, succeeding Colin Moore.

Moore was appointed interim CEO back in January, and since then has made important moves to help reduce Supreme Cannabis’ expenses. He will stay with the company in the role of a director and advisor to Goldenberg until the end of July.

Goldenberg brings more than 30 years of professional experience in CPG to Supreme Cannabis, with her latest position being the CEO of Hain Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN). Throughout her 15 years of leadership, Hain Canada improved its sales to $300 million from $40 million.

"The Board and I are thrilled to welcome Beena Goldenberg to lead the Company as our new President and CEO," Supreme Cannabis' Board Chairman, Michael La Brier said in a statement. "Beena is a proven, entrepreneurial leader in the Canadian CPG sector who will apply her passion and expertise in marketing and manufacturing to Supreme Cannabis' brands and operations and capture the vast opportunities within the Canadian and global cannabis industries."

Goldenberg also commented on her appointment, saying how thrilled she is with this “opportunity to help grow a leading cannabis CPG company.”

"I look forward to working with this outstanding team to accelerate the Company's recent progress within the consumer marketplace," she said. "Together, we will continue expanding our brands and product offerings, strengthening distribution capabilities and driving profitable revenue growth. I have a strong belief in the Company and look forward to being a part of its future success."

Supreme Cannabis’ shares were trading 1.42% higher at 20 cents per share.

Photo courtesy of Supreme