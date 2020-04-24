Trulieve Hires New CFO, Launches TruWax Concentrate

Cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) confirmed Friday it has accepted the resignation of CFO Mohan Srinivasan and named Alex D'Amico to take his place effective June 1.

Until then, the company’s controller and director of financial reporting Ryan Blustwill serve as interim CFO effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Alex D'Amico as CFO, and as a member of our executive team,” CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement.

“Trulieve has experienced significant growth over the last few years and we look forward to continuing that trajectory with a strong leader whose management expertise and broad accounting and finance background will support us as we continue to progress.“

D'Amico will bring more than 20 years of professional finance and accounting leadership experience to Trulieve. He's worked for Fortune 200 companies, and his most recent position was that of the VP finance/controller for Telaria (NYSE: TLRA), a global software company.

In addition, the Florida-based company announced Thursday the launch of a new product in its concentrate line, TruWax.

The new product is handcrafted to preserve taste, cannabinoids, terpenes, and resulting effects from the strain from which it was made, the company said. It was created to be used in combination with the Trulieve Concentrate Pen or the PuffCO Plus.

"We are extremely pleased to add TruWax to our growing list of new, innovative product launches," Chief Marketing officer Valda Coryat said in a statement.

“The full spectrum cannabis oil derived TruWax joins our other recent innovative product launches such as TruPowder and TruTincture drops which are similar to lozenges."

Photo courtesy of Trulieve.