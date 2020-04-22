Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 22, 2020
Gainers
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 26.55% at $0.48
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed up 17.13% at $7.93
- Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed up 12.96% at $0.61
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed up 9.76% at $2.25
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed up 7.17% at $6.43
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 5.51% at $0.38
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed up 5.42% at $12.84
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 5.3% at $0.69
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed up 4.83% at $4.23
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares closed up 4.67% at $73.57
Losers
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares closed down 13.79% at $0.25
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed down 12.7% at $0.11
- Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares closed down 10.11% at $0.13
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed down 9.71% at $0.32
- NexTech AR Solns (OTC: NEXCF) shares closed down 6.36% at $1.10
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 6.18% at $0.17
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 3.85% at $0.68
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed down 3.8% at $0.55
- 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares closed down 3.63% at $0.24
