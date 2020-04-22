Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 22, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 22, 2020

Gainers

  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 26.55% at $0.48
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed up 17.13% at $7.93
  • Cann Group (OTC: CNGGF) shares closed up 12.96% at $0.61
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares closed up 9.76% at $2.25
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares closed up 7.17% at $6.43
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 5.51% at $0.38
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares closed up 5.42% at $12.84
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed up 5.3% at $0.69
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares closed up 4.83% at $4.23
  • ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares closed up 4.67% at $73.57

Losers

  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares closed down 13.79% at $0.25
  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares closed down 12.7% at $0.11
  • Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares closed down 10.11% at $0.13
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed down 9.71% at $0.32
  • NexTech AR Solns (OTC: NEXCF) shares closed down 6.36% at $1.10
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares closed down 6.18% at $0.17
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed down 3.85% at $0.68
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares closed down 3.8% at $0.55
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares closed down 3.63% at $0.24

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACNNF + ACRGF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 21, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 20, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April, 17, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 15, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 8, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Back In The Red, CannTrust Enters Creditor Protection, Good News For MedMen, GW Pharma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$273.17
-8.59
- 3.05%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.29
-0.27
- 2.34%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.39
-0.082
- 1.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.90
-0.1178
- 1.47%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all