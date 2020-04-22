Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of April 6 to April 10 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of April 5 to April 11. Here are the results:
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- DNVK 3, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Benzie Provisions, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Midori Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
- Midori Products, LLC, Processor
- Omega Scientific, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- Bloomfield Development Group Grow, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
- Demeter Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C
- Fernway Michigan, LLC, Processor
- R & A Distributing, LLC, Grower Class A
- Michigan MM, Inc, Provisioning Center
- MMM of A2, Inc, Provisioning Center
- Total Health Collective, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Total Health Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C
- Total Health Cultivation, LLC, Processor
- Spike Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C
- KNBW, LLC, Processor
- Kalliergo, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Warren Elite PC, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Oak Canna & Wellness, LLC, Processor
- Oak Canna, LLC, Grower Class C
- V&G, LLC, Grower Class A
- The Northern Hempisphere, LLC, Grower Class C
- Transit USA 2, LLC, Secure Transporter
- The Giving Tree of Detroit, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- Viridis North, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility, SC-000014
- Frankfort Green, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000443
Licensure Denied
- Green Acres Retail, LLC, Provisioning Center, PCA-19-000224
Amendments
- Great Lakes Logistical Experts, LLC, ERG-000772
- Pure Coast Cannabis Company, LLC, ERG-001846
- Green Mitten Agricultural Corporation, ERG-001368
- Maridell Corporation, Provisioning Center, ERG-001369
- Cary Investments, LLC, ERG-000346
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Roberta King, Marihuana Event Organizer
- Planet Jane, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Natures Holiday LLC, Marihuana Retailer,
- Lelantos Transport LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
- Canatech Testing Lab, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility
- Purple Punch Station LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Golden Harvests LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Andrew Fletcher, Class A Marihuana Grower
- Om Buchanan, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
Licensure Approved
- R-PTN Haltiner, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Michigan Octane, AU-G-C-000151
- Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs MI, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance, Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs MI, LLC, AU-SC-000101
- DJR Michigan Properties LLC, Marihuana Retailer, High Level Health, AU-R-000211
- CLDD, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Fuel 420, AU-R-000214
- CLDD, LLC, Marihuana Processor, CLDD, LLC, AU-P-000118
- Glacial Farms LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower, Glacier Cannabis, AU-G-B-000105
- KJK Holdings LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter,Great Lakes Secured Transfer, AU-ST-000112
