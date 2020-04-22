Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2020 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of April 6 to April 10  and its adult-use licensing report for the period of April 5 to April 11. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • DNVK 3, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Benzie Provisions, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Midori Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Midori Products, LLC, Processor
  • Omega Scientific, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • Bloomfield Development Group Grow, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
  • Demeter Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Fernway Michigan, LLC, Processor
  • R & A Distributing, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Michigan MM, Inc, Provisioning Center
  • MMM of A2, Inc, Provisioning Center
  • Total Health Collective, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Total Health Cultivation, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Total Health Cultivation, LLC, Processor
  • Spike Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C
  • KNBW, LLC, Processor
  • Kalliergo, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Warren Elite PC, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Oak Canna & Wellness, LLC, Processor
  • Oak Canna, LLC, Grower Class C
  • V&G, LLC, Grower Class A
  • The Northern Hempisphere, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Transit USA 2, LLC, Secure Transporter
  • The Giving Tree of Detroit, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center

Licensure Approved

  • Viridis North, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility, SC-000014
  • Frankfort Green, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000443

Licensure Denied

  • Green Acres Retail, LLC, Provisioning Center, PCA-19-000224

Amendments

  • Great Lakes Logistical Experts, LLC, ERG-000772
  • Pure Coast Cannabis Company, LLC, ERG-001846
  • Green Mitten Agricultural Corporation, ERG-001368
  • Maridell Corporation, Provisioning Center, ERG-001369
  • Cary Investments, LLC, ERG-000346

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Roberta King, Marihuana Event Organizer
  • Planet Jane, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • Natures Holiday LLC, Marihuana Retailer,
  • Lelantos Transport LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
  • Canatech Testing Lab, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility
  • Purple Punch Station LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • Golden Harvests LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • Andrew Fletcher, Class A Marihuana Grower
  • Om Buchanan, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved

  • R-PTN Haltiner, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Michigan Octane, AU-G-C-000151
  • Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs MI, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance, Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs MI, LLC, AU-SC-000101
  • DJR Michigan Properties LLC, Marihuana Retailer, High Level Health, AU-R-000211
  • CLDD, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Fuel 420, AU-R-000214
  • CLDD, LLC, Marihuana Processor, CLDD, LLC, AU-P-000118
  • Glacial Farms LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower, Glacier Cannabis, AU-G-B-000105
  • KJK Holdings LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter,Great Lakes Secured Transfer, AU-ST-000112

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew FletcherCannabis Government News Regulations Entrepreneurship Markets General

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$273.17
-8.59
- 3.05%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.29
-0.27
- 2.34%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.39
-0.082
- 1.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.90
-0.1178
- 1.47%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
Cannabis Business Summit & Expo
June 15, 2020 - June 17, 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
June 20, 2020 - June 21, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, MA
see all