Columbia Care Launches Virtual Cannabis Shopping Experience

Columbia Care (CSE: CCHW) (OTC: CCHWF) announced the launch of Virtual Care, a virtual cannabis shopping experience.

Customers can connect with one of Columbia Care’s on-site experts who will virtually accompany them through the dispensary to assist them in the selection of products for pickup or delivery to their home.

In addition to scheduling virtual shopping appointments, the platform allows customers to talk with a state-licensed doctor for real-time registration into the Medical Marijuana Program in 10 minutes, as well as apply for the CNC credit card.

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Discussing the venture with Benzinga ,Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer at Columbia Care said, “COVID-19 presents a very unique and highly distressing situation for our customers. We wanted to ease this stress by coming together to create a more seamless online cannabis shopping service, while still maintaining the in-store dispensary experience. Choosing to act quickly out of the necessity for our customers, we developed the first virtual experience that allows us to still interact with our customers, while they are safely at home. We can provide customers with various services, such as connecting them with a physician for real-time enrollment in their local Medical Marijuana Program and applying for the CNC card. Virtual.Care provides a real solution for our customers and we’re extremely proud to reach those who are seeking greater access to cannabis, while remaining healthy and safe at home."

CEO Nicholas Vita added, "Using one, simple to use online portal, customers can access our highly trained team members and receive the same personal in-store experience from the comfort of their homes. This amazing leap forward inconvenience is the first scalable, end-to-end solution in the cannabis space to offer shoppers a seamless online service and we’re proud to be making its debut at a time when our customers need it most."

Virtual Care is available in Southern California through San Diego location and will launch in most of Columbia Care’s 16 operating markets by the end of April.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.