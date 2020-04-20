Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News stories for the week of April 13th – 19th, 2020.

10. Champignon Brands is Turning Magic Mushrooms Into Medicine

Medical Professionals are Beginning to Use Psychedelics to Treat a Host of Mental Disorders

Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) is growing a vertically integrated Psychedelic drug company. Champignon’s competitors such as MindMed (OTC: MMEDF), are using different Psychedelics to treat different disorders, leaving Champignon more room to operate.

9. Hollister Biosciences is a Serious Bargain Compared to its Overvalued Cannabis Peers

Hollister, A Hidden Gem, Hidden No Longer

Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) is on a roll, and the investing community is finally giving the company the attention it rightfully deserves. Since bottoming at the start of April, HOLL stock has soared over 212% off its lows and shows no signs of slowing down.

8. Aurora Cannabis Falls After Announcement of 12-for-1 Reverse Stock Split

The Reverse Stock Split is Scheduled for May 11

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) plummeted after the Edmonton, Canada-based company announced that it will renew its at-the-market offering of up to $350 million in stock and complete a board-approved 1-for-12 reverse stock split.

7. This Under the Radar Cannabis Stock Was Actually Profitable in 2019

2019 Was a Monumental Year for GrowGen and Was Highlighted by the Company’s Uplisting to the NASDAQ

While the majority of Pot Stocks continue to post huge losses, top ancillary firm GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) has quietly built one of the cannabis industry’s few profitable companies.

6. Canopy Growth Cuts Back Global Operations, Closes Canadian Facility, Lays Off 85

Canopy Said it’s Laying Off About 85 Full-Time Employees

Canopy Growth announced global operational changes that it said are intended to improve production, balance supply and demand and enhance overall efficiencies.

5. Video Interview: CEOs of Hollister Biosciences and Venom Extracts Discuss Transformational Cannabis Merger

The Venom Deal Strengthens Hollister’s Brand portfolio While Expanding its Footprint Across Multiple U.S. States

Carl Saling, CEO of Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) and Venom Extracts CEO Mason Cave sat down with TCI host Alyssa Boston (Miss Universe Canada 2019 + Cannabis Crusader) to discuss the recent merger of their companies.

4. Former Red Bull Canada President Joins Champignon Brands’ Special Advisory Committee

Champignon Appoints Mr. Jim Bailey to the Company’s Special Advisory Committee

Mr. Bailey is the former president of Red Bull Canada and will now lead Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) marketing, distribution and commercialization of the company’s Novo Formulations-branded novel delivery systems for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and Psychedelic medicine industries.

3. Is the World’s Most Profitable Pot Stock “Bordering on Fraud”?

A New Short Report Claims IIPR Isn’t What it Seems, But is There Merit to These Claims?

Recently, short-seller Grizzly Research released a 36-page report highlighting the many ways it believes Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is worse than WeWork. The primary gist of Grizzly’s report is that IIPR has acquired a low-quality portfolio of assets in two respects.

2. Molson Coors, HEXO Form Joint Venture to Make CBD Drinks for Colorado Market

The Two Companies Have Agreed to Create a New Joint Venture

Cannabis company HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is enhancing its collaboration with Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP). Hexo announced that the joint venture Truss CBD USA will now produce non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages in the Colorado market.

1. Aphria Posts $5.7 Million in Net Income for Q3, Withdraws Annual Guidance

At the End of Q3, Aphria Had $515.1 Million in Cash or Cash Equivalents

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) released its Q3 earnings which saw the Canadian licensed producer (LP) report revenue of $144.4 million, up 96% over the same quarter in 2019.

