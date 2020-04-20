Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News stories for the week of April 13th – 19th, 2020.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. Champignon Brands is Turning Magic Mushrooms Into Medicine
Medical Professionals are Beginning to Use Psychedelics to Treat a Host of Mental Disorders
Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) is growing a vertically integrated Psychedelic drug company. Champignon’s competitors such as MindMed (OTC: MMEDF), are using different Psychedelics to treat different disorders, leaving Champignon more room to operate.
9. Hollister Biosciences is a Serious Bargain Compared to its Overvalued Cannabis Peers
Hollister, A Hidden Gem, Hidden No Longer
Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) is on a roll, and the investing community is finally giving the company the attention it rightfully deserves. Since bottoming at the start of April, HOLL stock has soared over 212% off its lows and shows no signs of slowing down.
8. Aurora Cannabis Falls After Announcement of 12-for-1 Reverse Stock Split
The Reverse Stock Split is Scheduled for May 11
Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) plummeted after the Edmonton, Canada-based company announced that it will renew its at-the-market offering of up to $350 million in stock and complete a board-approved 1-for-12 reverse stock split.
7. This Under the Radar Cannabis Stock Was Actually Profitable in 2019
2019 Was a Monumental Year for GrowGen and Was Highlighted by the Company’s Uplisting to the NASDAQ
While the majority of Pot Stocks continue to post huge losses, top ancillary firm GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) has quietly built one of the cannabis industry’s few profitable companies.
6. Canopy Growth Cuts Back Global Operations, Closes Canadian Facility, Lays Off 85
Canopy Said it’s Laying Off About 85 Full-Time Employees
Canopy Growth announced global operational changes that it said are intended to improve production, balance supply and demand and enhance overall efficiencies.
5. Video Interview: CEOs of Hollister Biosciences and Venom Extracts Discuss Transformational Cannabis Merger
The Venom Deal Strengthens Hollister’s Brand portfolio While Expanding its Footprint Across Multiple U.S. States
Carl Saling, CEO of Hollister Biosciences (OTC: HSTRF) and Venom Extracts CEO Mason Cave sat down with TCI host Alyssa Boston (Miss Universe Canada 2019 + Cannabis Crusader) to discuss the recent merger of their companies.
4. Former Red Bull Canada President Joins Champignon Brands’ Special Advisory Committee
Champignon Appoints Mr. Jim Bailey to the Company’s Special Advisory Committee
Mr. Bailey is the former president of Red Bull Canada and will now lead Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) marketing, distribution and commercialization of the company’s Novo Formulations-branded novel delivery systems for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and Psychedelic medicine industries.
3. Is the World’s Most Profitable Pot Stock “Bordering on Fraud”?
A New Short Report Claims IIPR Isn’t What it Seems, But is There Merit to These Claims?
Recently, short-seller Grizzly Research released a 36-page report highlighting the many ways it believes Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is worse than WeWork. The primary gist of Grizzly’s report is that IIPR has acquired a low-quality portfolio of assets in two respects.
2. Molson Coors, HEXO Form Joint Venture to Make CBD Drinks for Colorado Market
The Two Companies Have Agreed to Create a New Joint Venture
Cannabis company HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is enhancing its collaboration with Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP). Hexo announced that the joint venture Truss CBD USA will now produce non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages in the Colorado market.
1. Aphria Posts $5.7 Million in Net Income for Q3, Withdraws Annual Guidance
At the End of Q3, Aphria Had $515.1 Million in Cash or Cash Equivalents
Aphria (NYSE: APHA) released its Q3 earnings which saw the Canadian licensed producer (LP) report revenue of $144.4 million, up 96% over the same quarter in 2019.
