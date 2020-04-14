Read The Letter That Canopy Growth's CEO Wrote About Charlotte Figi And Her Legacy

David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE CGC), shared a letter today, reflecting on the passing of Charlotte Figi and her impact on the industry.

The letter, below:

April 14th, 2020

I’ve spent the past several days reading heartfelt tributes to Charlotte Figi from some of the most influential voices in healthcare and cannabis, contemplating the impact one extraordinary child made on the lives of millions. From the age of five, she captured the attention of medical leaders and the hearts of skeptics, becoming the catalyst that would bring cannabis and CBD from the fringe to the forefront.

Charlotte was living proof that CBD is a legitimate and powerful medicine, and reminded us that we’ve only just begun to understand the vast, untapped potential of cannabis and hemp. Epidolex, the groundbreaking FDA-approved cannabinoid seizure medication she inspired, is merely the tip of the iceberg. Charlotte inspired pioneering minds around the world to ask, “if using CBD can help a five year-old child overcome a catastrophic condition like Dravet syndrome, what else can this plant do to improve people’s physical health and emotional wellness?

At Canopy Growth, we’re driven to find the answers. We devote our days to conducting robust clinical research, developing innovative products, advocating for patients and educating both practitioners and consumers. Public opinion has certainly come a long way since Charlotte first put a human face on the case for medical cannabis nine years ago, but there is still much work to be done.

Charlotte is now, in the words of her mother Paige, “forever seizure free,” but her life has left an indelible mark. She will be remembered as the spark that enlightened minds, changed laws and inspired an industry. In the words of Dr. Sanjay Gupta, one of her most dedicated supporters, “Charlotte Figi was more than an individual, she was an entire movement.”

David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth Corporation.

Photo via Charlotte's Web.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.