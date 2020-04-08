iAnthus-Owned GrowHealthy Opens 2 Florida Locations

GrowHealthy announced the opening of the cannabis brand's first retail locations in Tallahassee and Pensacola, Florida Wednesday.

The Tallahassee dispensary is 3,300 square feet and will also be used as a logistics center for GrowHealthy, according to the company.

GrowHealthy said it makes efforts to ensure patients receive their medication while maintaining social distance by shifting dispensaries to takeaway or delivery only, and the company has launched a website for online purchase.

The company said it is focused on geographic expansion and is planning several store openings in the first half of 2020.

GrowHealthy was sold to iAnthus Capital (CSE: IAN) (OTC: ITHUF) in January 2018.

Photo courtesy of GrowHealthy.