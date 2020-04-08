Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iAnthus-Owned GrowHealthy Opens 2 Florida Locations

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 5:09pm   Comments
Share:
iAnthus-Owned GrowHealthy Opens 2 Florida Locations

GrowHealthy announced the opening of the cannabis brand's first retail locations in Tallahassee and Pensacola, Florida Wednesday. 

The Tallahassee dispensary is 3,300 square feet and will also be used as a logistics center for GrowHealthy, according to the company. 

GrowHealthy said it makes efforts to ensure patients receive their medication while maintaining social distance by shifting dispensaries to takeaway or delivery only, and the company has launched a website for online purchase.

The company said it is focused on geographic expansion and is planning several store openings in the first half of 2020. 

GrowHealthy was sold to iAnthus Capital (CSE: IAN) (OTC: ITHUF) in January 2018.

Photo courtesy of GrowHealthy. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITHUF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 6, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 24, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 23, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 19, 2020
New Jersey's Cannabis Market Lags Peers, Says Cantor Fitzgerald
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: GrowHealthyCannabis Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$274.00
8.82
+ 3.33%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.27
0.1295
+ 3.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.30
0.28
+ 2.54%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.67
0.1699
+ 2.27%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
NECANN Cannabis & Hemp Convention
May 30, 2020 - May 31, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga