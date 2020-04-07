Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1, 2019.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its licensing reports for the last two weeks of March for both medical and adult-use licenses.

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

For the period of March 16-20:

Prequalifications Approved

Frankfort Green, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

Express Two N, Inc., Grower Class A,

Revolution Strains, Inc., Grower Class C, Provisioning Center (3)

WaHa Premier, LLC, Grower Class C

Lake Effects Logistics, LLC, Secure Transporter

Unitech Laboratories of Michigan, Inc., Safety Compliance Facility

CKC Rouge, LLC, Processor

Heritage Farms Manistee, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center

BCK Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C

Sativa Analytics, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

Medicinal Solutions Compassionate Care Corp, Provisioning Center

Extreme Rx, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center

Avitas, LLC, Grower Class A

Hatems Garden, LLC, Grower Class A

Licensure Approved

Treelated Health Center, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000376

AEY Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000419

Windgate Transportation, Inc., Secure Transporter, ST-000043

Attitude Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000387

913, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000348

Therapeutic Health Choices, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility, SC-000011

RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000459

The Cannabar, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000385

Amendments

The Machine, LLC, ERG-001724

The Cannabar, LLC, ERG-000332

Harbor Farmz North, LLC, ERG-002061

Renewal Approved

Attitude Wellness, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000262

Attitude Wellness, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000266

Attitude Wellness, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000267

Attitude Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000245

Lake Effect Group, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000231

Mariogibson, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000229

For the period of March 23-27:

Prequalifications Approved

MEM Gardens, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

Crockett Cannabis Consulting, LLC, Grower Class

Leoni Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center

Clear Flower Investments, LLC, Grower Class A

LP Lansing Partners, LLC, Grower Class C (5), Processor

El Anar Investments, LLC, Processor

3MC, Inc., Grower Class A

Emerald Secure Transportation, LLC, Secure Transporter

Green Leader, LLC, Provisioning Center

Grassroots Releaf, LLC, Provisioning Center

Inkster Pine Park, LLC, Grower Class C (4), Processor

50 Star, LLC, Provisioning Center

Aether Labs, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility

305 Farms, LLC, Grower Class C (3)

Global Tree Company, LLC, Grower Class C

Global Tree Specialties, LLC, Processor

Moonlight Leaf Company, Inc., Provisioning Center

Tejinder Singh, Provisioning Center

Park Consulting Group, LLC, Provisioning Center

Detroit Gross Provisioning Center, LLC, Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

Secure Transportation, LLC, Secure Transporter

Licensure Approved

Rehbel Industries, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000472

Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs MI, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility, SC-000015

FPAW Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000391

Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000329

Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000430

Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000431

Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000432

Golden Harvests, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000426

EPS I, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000369

SKDT, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000442

Birds of a Feather, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000421

Amendments

The Detroit Bud Co., LLC, ERG-000665

MichiCann, LLC, ERG-000732

Huntington Valley Ventures, Inc, ERG-000351

Compassionate Care By Design, Inc., ERG-000008

Renewal Approved

R-PTN Haltiner, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000061

Kula Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000277

Kula Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000302

Kula Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000303

Meds Cafe, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000238

Huron View, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000183

Adult-use Licensing Report

For the period of March 15-21:

Prequalifications Approved

200 EUCLID, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Cresco Labs Michigan, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Designated Consumption Establishment, Excess Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer

MED+LEAF, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

KJK Holdings LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter

Thomas Duff, Marihuana Microbusiness

Petoskey Family Farms, LLC, Class A Marihuana Grower

Peggy Roberts, Class A Marihuana Grower

Cross Street Service, Inc., Marihuana Retailer

DEPOT TOWN CARE CENTER INC, Marihuana Retailer

TGMD, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Prequalifications Denied

Eco Farms Harvest LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

Eco Farms Provisioning LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved

Battle Spring LLC, Marihuana Retailer, 3Fifteen, AU-R-000168

TruGro, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, TruGro, LLC, AU-G-C-000134

KISA Enterprises MI LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Pinnacle Emporium, AU-MEO-000113

Hash Bash Productions, LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Creative Rec Events, AU-MEO-000106

Buchanan Development, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Zen Leaf Buchanan, AU-R-000183

N-East Services, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Old 27 Wellness, AU-R-000197

3200 North LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Cannaisseur Provisioning Center, AU-R-000208

PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000144

PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000145

PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000146

PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000147

Licensure Denied

Evergreen Wellness Group, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Amplified Alternative Relief, AU-RA-000151

Amendments

Right Hand Equity Group, LLC, AU-ER-000160

For the period of March 22-28:

Prequalifications Approved

Iron Laboratories LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility

J L Durk LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower

TAS Asset Holdings, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness

913 LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Partake Detroit, LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer

Licensure Approved

Attitude Wellness LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Lume Cannabis Co., AU-R-000215

District Bay LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Skymint, AU-R-000216

GR Vending MI, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Herbology, AU-R-000201

Steadfast, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance, Steadfast, LLC, AU-SC-000102

Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc, Class B Marihuana Grower, Great Lakes Natural Remedies, AU-G-B-000104

Trucenta LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Trucenta LLC, AU-G-C-00014

GREEN STEM, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, GREEN STEM, LLC, AU-R-000205

Koi Holdings LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Green Koi Douglas, AU-R-000210

Licensure Denied