Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 1:32pm   Comments
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1, 2019.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its licensing reports for the last two weeks of March for both medical and adult-use licenses.

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

For the period of March 16-20:

Prequalifications Approved

  • Frankfort Green, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
  • Express Two N, Inc., Grower Class A,
  • Revolution Strains, Inc., Grower Class C, Provisioning Center (3)
  • WaHa Premier, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Lake Effects Logistics, LLC, Secure Transporter
  • Unitech Laboratories of Michigan, Inc., Safety Compliance Facility
  • CKC Rouge, LLC, Processor
  • Heritage Farms Manistee, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • BCK Agriculture, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Sativa Analytics, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • Medicinal Solutions Compassionate Care Corp, Provisioning Center
  • Extreme Rx, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
  • Avitas, LLC, Grower Class A
  • Hatems Garden, LLC, Grower Class A

Licensure Approved

  • Treelated Health Center, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000376
  • AEY Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000419
  • Windgate Transportation, Inc., Secure Transporter, ST-000043
  • Attitude Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000387
  • 913, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000348
  • Therapeutic Health Choices, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility, SC-000011
  • RJB Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000459
  • The Cannabar, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000385

Amendments

  • The Machine, LLC, ERG-001724
  • The Cannabar, LLC, ERG-000332
  • Harbor Farmz North, LLC, ERG-002061

Renewal Approved

  • Attitude Wellness, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000262
  • Attitude Wellness, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000266
  • Attitude Wellness, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000267
  • Attitude Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000245
  • Lake Effect Group, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000231
  • Mariogibson, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000229

For the period of March 23-27:

Prequalifications Approved

MEM Gardens, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor

  • Crockett Cannabis Consulting, LLC, Grower Class
  • Leoni Wellness, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Clear Flower Investments, LLC, Grower Class A
  • LP Lansing Partners, LLC, Grower Class C (5), Processor
  • El Anar Investments, LLC, Processor
  • 3MC, Inc., Grower Class A
  • Emerald Secure Transportation, LLC, Secure Transporter
  • Green Leader, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Grassroots Releaf, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Inkster Pine Park, LLC, Grower Class C (4), Processor
  • 50 Star, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Aether Labs, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
  • 305 Farms, LLC, Grower Class C (3)
  • Global Tree Company, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Global Tree Specialties, LLC, Processor
  • Moonlight Leaf Company, Inc., Provisioning Center
  • Tejinder Singh, Provisioning Center
  • Park Consulting Group, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Detroit Gross Provisioning Center, LLC, Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

  • Secure Transportation, LLC, Secure Transporter

Licensure Approved

  • Rehbel Industries, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000472
  • Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs MI, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility, SC-000015
  • FPAW Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000391
  • Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000329
  • Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000430
  • Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000431
  • Terrapin Investment Fund III, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000432
  • Golden Harvests, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000426
  • EPS I, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000369
  • SKDT, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000442
  • Birds of a Feather, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000421

Amendments

  • The Detroit Bud Co., LLC, ERG-000665
  • MichiCann, LLC, ERG-000732
  • Huntington Valley Ventures, Inc, ERG-000351
  • Compassionate Care By Design, Inc., ERG-000008

Renewal Approved

  • R-PTN Haltiner, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000061
  • Kula Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000277
  • Kula Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000302
  • Kula Farms, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000303
  • Meds Cafe, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000238
  • Huron View, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000183

Adult-use Licensing Report

For the period of March 15-21:

Prequalifications Approved

  • 200 EUCLID, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Cresco Labs Michigan, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Designated Consumption Establishment, Excess Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
  • MED+LEAF, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • KJK Holdings LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter
  • Thomas Duff, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • Petoskey Family Farms, LLC, Class A Marihuana Grower
  • Peggy Roberts, Class A Marihuana Grower
  • Cross Street Service, Inc., Marihuana Retailer
  • DEPOT TOWN CARE CENTER INC, Marihuana Retailer
  • TGMD, LLC, Marihuana Retailer

Prequalifications Denied

  • Eco Farms Harvest LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • Eco Farms Provisioning LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Retailer

Licensure Approved

  • Battle Spring LLC, Marihuana Retailer, 3Fifteen, AU-R-000168
  • TruGro, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, TruGro, LLC, AU-G-C-000134
  • KISA Enterprises MI LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Pinnacle Emporium, AU-MEO-000113
  • Hash Bash Productions, LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer, Creative Rec Events, AU-MEO-000106
  • Buchanan Development, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Zen Leaf Buchanan, AU-R-000183
  • N-East Services, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Old 27 Wellness, AU-R-000197
  • 3200 North LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Cannaisseur Provisioning Center, AU-R-000208
  • PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000144
  • PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000145
  • PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000146
  • PG Manufacturing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Pro Gro, AU-G-C-000147

Licensure Denied

  • Evergreen Wellness Group, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Amplified Alternative Relief, AU-RA-000151

Amendments

  • Right Hand Equity Group, LLC, AU-ER-000160

For the period of March 22-28:

Prequalifications Approved

  • Iron Laboratories LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance Facility
  • J L Durk LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower
  • TAS Asset Holdings, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • 913 LLC, Marihuana Retailer
  • Partake Detroit, LLC, Marihuana Event Organizer

Licensure Approved

  • Attitude Wellness LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Lume Cannabis Co., AU-R-000215
  • District Bay LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Skymint, AU-R-000216
  • GR Vending MI, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Herbology, AU-R-000201
  • Steadfast, LLC, Marihuana Safety Compliance, Steadfast, LLC, AU-SC-000102
  • Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc, Class B Marihuana Grower, Great Lakes Natural Remedies, AU-G-B-000104
  • Trucenta LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Trucenta LLC, AU-G-C-00014
  • GREEN STEM, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, GREEN STEM, LLC, AU-R-000205
  • Koi Holdings LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Green Koi Douglas, AU-R-000210

Licensure Denied

  • HOUSE OF ZEN CARE CENTER LLC, Marihuana Retailer,HOUSE OF ZEN, AU-RA-000172

