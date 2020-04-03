Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Growth Brands Appoints CBD Subsidiaries As Receivers, Continues Operations In FL, MA And NV
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Green Growth Brands Appoints CBD Subsidiaries As Receivers, Continues Operations In FL, MA And NV

Green Growth Brands (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) announced it will place its CBD businesses into receivership.

In the past two weeks, the company announced the resignation of CEO Peter Horvath — who also left his position as board member — and the laying off of employees on account of not being able to fund payroll.

On March 19, the Toronto-based company also announced that it would be shutting down its CBD business, with the closing of mall-based CBD kiosks and its CBD e-commerce platform.

Green Growth Brands Appoints CBD Companies as Receivers

On April 3, Green Growth confirmed that the Board of Directors had finished reviewing its CBD business and concluded that it will be subject to the receivership order. These are the companies that operated Green Growth’s CBD business before its shutting down.

The move comes weeks after announcing an intention to complete an exit strategy on the struggling CBD business, which currently represents the largest chain of mall-based CBD kiosks in the country.

Consent to the appointment of the receiver was filed with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, in Franklin County, Ohio. 

The company’s MSO subsidiaries will continue to run business in Florida, Nevada and Massachusetts, and will not be subject to the receivership order. 

Photo courtesy of Green Growth Brands

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GGB + GGBXF)

The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform The S&P During Coronavirus Pandemic
3 Cannabis Leadership Changes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 12, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March, 4. 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CBD Green Growth BrandsCannabis News Financing Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$245.78
-6.15
- 2.44%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.58
-0.23
- 2.13%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.14
-0.1465
- 2.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$3.95
-0.0147
- 0.37%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga