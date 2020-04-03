Market Overview

PURA To Rebrand Hemp4mula CBD Confections

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Puration Inc (OTC: PURA) announced the rebranding of its recently acquired Hemp4mula CBD confections business.

PURA started a campaign this year to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations, backed by a $5 million investment to fund the acquisitions.

PURA obtained the Hemp4mula CBD Confections business from Kali-Extracts (OTC: KALY).

PURA projects to expand the product line and renew the brand image.

The Hemp4mula gummies and gum are currently available for online selling.

The company also announced recently the acquisition of a CBD Infused Pet Products operation that provides concierge pet services online, and the intention of building a pipeline of more acquisition opportunities.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

