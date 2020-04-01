Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Grants GW Pharmaceuticals Priority Review For Cannabidiol Drug In Seizure Condition
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2020 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Grants GW Pharmaceuticals Priority Review For Cannabidiol Drug In Seizure Condition

A new drug from GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) targeting a cause of genetic epilepsy has received Priority Review status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

The Cambridge, U.K.-based company and its subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Inc. confirmed Tuesday that their new drug application for the use of Epidiolex — cannabidiol — CV will have a review time of about six months instead of the FDA's typical 10. 

This status is usually granted to therapeutics that have the potential of treating an illness that doesn’t have an existing therapy. 

The GW drug is focused on treating seizures related to Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, or TSC, a rare genetic condition that causes the development of usually benign tumors in vital organs. It's considered a primary cause of genetic epilepsy, according to the company. 

Per the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, the FDA review of the EPIDIOLEX supplemental new drug application has a goal finalization date of July 31, according to GW. 

Epidiolex oral solution, CV, has already been authorized for treating seizures connected with two rare forms of childhood-onset epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and Dravet syndrome.

“We are pleased with the FDA’s acceptance of our EPIDIOLEX sNDA filing with Priority Review, an action that underscores the unmet need for new treatment options for patients with TSC, a rare and severe childhood-onset disease,” GW Chief Executive Officer Justin Gover said in a statement.

More than 60% of individuals with TSC do not achieve seizure control with standard anti-epileptic drug treatments, he said. 

"Today’s news is therefore important for TSC patients and their clinicians, and we look forward to working with the FDA during the review process to expand the EPIDIOLEX product label for use in TSC,” he added.

GW Pharma shares were trading 0.33% higher at $87.86 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

GW Pharma Obtains Exclusive UK Commercialization Rights To Sativex From Bayer

GW Pharma's Epidiolex Label Expansion, EU Launch Key Growth Drivers In 2020

Photo courtesy of GW Pharmaceuticals. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWPH)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 26, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 23, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 18, 2020
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie, Allergan Agree On Divestments, Obalon Stops Obesity Balloon Sale, COVID-19 Updates
10 Small-To-Mid-Cap Biotech Ideas For When The Coronavirus Fades
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 17, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabidiol CBDCannabis News Health Care FDA Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.89
-0.575
- 5.02%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.09
-0.1625
- 3.82%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$248.62
-8.7401
- 3.4%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$7.50
-0.2209
- 2.86%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga