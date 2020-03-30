Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News stories for the week of March 23rd – 29th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. These 2 Companies are Turning LSD, Magic Mushrooms, Ketamine and MDMA into the Next Blockbuster Drugs

Early Weed Investors and Business Minds are Positioning Themselves in the World of Psychedelic Medicine as the Flow of Smart Money Hits the Market

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) founder Bruce Linton and Billionaire “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary from Shark Tank, are going all-in on what they think is a much bigger opportunity than the Cannabis Boom. Investors who missed the last bull market in Weed Stocks or got in too late should start researching the “Shroom Boom” immediately.

9. Panic Buying Shifts from Toilet Paper to Pot Stocks Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 8 Weed Stocks Jump Over 150%

Pot Stocks Are Skyrocketing During Coronavirus Demand Spike as Cannabis Industry Deemed ‘Essential’

Since reaching new lows during the stock market’s massive Coronavirus correction, most Pot Stocks have reversed sharply and are now soaring at a time no one could have predicted. These 8 Cannabis Stocks have recently soared more than 150%, with 4 posting gains of over 200%.

8. Cannabis Stocks Extend Rally as Pot Sector Awakens, Curaleaf Reports Strong Earnings

Curaleaf Reported Record Revenue with Full-Year 2019 Sales Climbing 187% Over the Previous Year

For the second day in a row, U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) like Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), which reported earnings today, led the way as the cannabis sector continued its strong performance compared to the broad market.

7. Curaleaf is Worth $22 Per Share, Beacon Says

Beacon Securities Analyst Russell Stanley is Keeping the Faith With U.S. Cannabis Stock Curaleaf

In an update to clients on Wednesday, Stanley reiterated his “Buy” rating and CDN $22 target price on Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), saying that so far the company’s operations haven’t been disrupted by COVID-19.

6. MindMed Advances 18-MC, Potential Treatment for Opioid Addiction, Into Further Clinical Testing

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Continues Research, Without Interruption, and on Schedule

Psychedelics firm MindMed (OTC: MMEDF) announced that the company has begun enrollment in further human safety studies of 18-MC, the company’s orally-active drug candidate for the treatment of opioid use disorders.

5. Why Tilray Stock Is Soaring Again After a Terrible Year

Something is Moving Tilray’s Stock Far Higher Than Other Pot Stocks

A month ago, shares of Canadian licensed producer (LP) Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed at $16.57. On March 25, shares closed at $5.04. In the early afternoon on March 26, the stock traded at around $8.39, up about 67% for the day.

4. Why Green Thumb Industries’ Marijuana Sales Soared in Q4

But the News Wasn’t as Great for the U.S. Cannabis Operator’s Bottom Line

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF) announced its 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings after the market closed on Thursday. Was there news that could help accelerate the stock’s comeback? Here are the highlights from the company’s Q4 update.

3. Champignon Brands Bull Pennant Technical Breakout, Continuation of Uptrend Highly Likely

Bull Pennants Are Continuation Patterns, Indicating SHRM’s Current Uptrend is Highly Likely to Continue

Psychedelics stock Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) soared 15% on Wednesday officially breaking out of its bullish chart formation. Following Friday’s very strong close, the probability of SHRM’s uptrend continuing has been increased substantially. Champignon Brands is a leading psychedelics and health and wellness company focused on creating the most compelling IP portfolio, clinical pipeline and drug development platform in the psychedelics space.

2. 5 Pot Stocks That Can Survive the Coronavirus Crash

These Marijuana Stocks Have the Tools to Outlast the COVID-19 Pandemic

These 5 Pot Stocks look as if they’ll have little to no trouble surviving this Coronavirus crash. As the marijuana industry washes out, look for these Marijuana Stocks to step forward as leaders.

1. These Pot Stocks Soared Today as Demand for Cannabis Spikes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Forced Many to Self-Quarantine, Resulting in Surging Demand for Cannabis

As financial markets fell again, these Cannabis Stocks soared in reaction to the COVID-19 related spike in demand for pot products.

Image sourced by Unsplash