'How To Do The Pot' Podcast Returns Featuring Guests Vanessa Lavorato, Katie Heaney

The "How to Do the Pot" podcast is back at it, with the release of five short weekly episodes.

Cannabis experts will share five practical tips for incorporating cannabis into everyday life. Think of things like using weed an an alternative to booze.

The podcast debuted last fall with a mission to demystify and educate women about legal cannabis through interviews with medical doctors and women.

New episodes feature interviews with: Lizzie Post, host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast and author of Higher Etiquette; Hope Wiseman, dispensary owner of Mary and Main; Katie Heaney, journalist at The Cut; Sophie Saint Thomas, author of "Finding Your Higher Self"; and Vanessa Lavorato, chef and co-host of VICE’s "Bong Appetit."

"Now more than ever, I believe that cannabis can help with the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to all our lives. We created How to Do the Pot to empower women to feel confident in their choices around cannabis," says host April Pride. "I hope these new episodes, focusing on pleasure, being California Sober, and navigating dispensaries will provide a few minutes of fun and provide practical tips for women to make choices that help them feel better in these anxious times."

Image courtesy of April Pride.

