Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'How To Do The Pot' Podcast Returns Featuring Guests Vanessa Lavorato, Katie Heaney
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
'How To Do The Pot' Podcast Returns Featuring Guests Vanessa Lavorato, Katie Heaney

The "How to Do the Pot" podcast is back at it, with the release of five short weekly episodes.

Cannabis experts will share five practical tips for incorporating cannabis into everyday life. Think of things like using weed an an alternative to booze.

The podcast debuted last fall with a mission to demystify and educate women about legal cannabis through interviews with medical doctors and women.

New episodes feature interviews with: Lizzie Post, host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast and author of Higher Etiquette; Hope Wiseman, dispensary owner of Mary and Main; Katie Heaney, journalist at The Cut; Sophie Saint Thomas, author of "Finding Your Higher Self"; and Vanessa Lavorato, chef and co-host of VICE’s "Bong Appetit."

"Now more than ever, I believe that cannabis can help with the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to all our lives. We created How to Do the Pot to empower women to feel confident in their choices around cannabis," says host April Pride. "I hope these new episodes, focusing on pleasure, being California Sober, and navigating dispensaries will provide a few minutes of fun and provide practical tips for women to make choices that help them feel better in these anxious times." 

Image courtesy of April Pride.

Más sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: April Pride Hope Wiseman How to Do the Pot Katie HeaneyCannabis News Markets Media

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$254.20
-6.7299
- 2.58%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.09
-0.1325
- 1.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.00
-0.0299
- 0.25%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.70
0.001
+ 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga