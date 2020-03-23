Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News stories for the week of March 16th – 22nd, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Stocks to Buy That Could Thrive in the New Coronavirus-Induced Work From Home Economy

The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Radically Changed the Way Companies Are Conducting Business

As investors continue to adjust to the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) work from home economy, these 10 Stocks could thrive while other companies struggle to survive.

9. Champignon Brands to Expand Psychedelics IP Portfolio Through Novo Formulations Acquisition

Novo is a Specialty Biotech Firm Currently Working with Ketamine, Anaesthetics and Adaptogenics

Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) announced that on March 18, 2020, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Novo Formulations Ltd. Champignon Brands plans to leverage the Novo Formulations deal to pursue Psilocybin and MDMA formulations.

8. Canopy Growth to Temporarily Close Corporate Owned Retail Amid Response to COVID-19

Canopy Has Been Monitoring the Outbreak and Paying Close Attention to Guidance of Health Bodies

Canopy Growth’s (NYSE: CGC) leadership team has made the decision to temporarily close all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada, effective at 5:00 p.m. local time today, March 17.

7. Cronos Group Faces SEC Inquiry Over Revenue Recognition Practices

SEC Inquiry Related to Bulk-Resin and Wholesale Sales, According to Documents Viewed by MarketWatch

Late Thursday evening, Max Cherney of MarketWatch reported that Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) is the subject of an SEC inquiry. Cronos Group staff were allegedly asked to preserve records related to deals with these 4 Canadian Pot Stocks.

6. Former Aurora CEO Terry Booth Sells Over Two-Thirds of Stake in Pot Producer

Booth Stepped Down From His Role as CEO Last Month After Seven Years as Aurora’s Leader

Former Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) CEO and co-founder Terry Booth has sold more than two-thirds of his stake in the cannabis producer in light of market conditions and to help fund future business opportunities.

5. Canopy Growth Finally Ships First Infused Beverages

First Product to Hit Stores Will be Tweed’s Houndstooth & Soda, an Infused Drink with 2 mgs of THC

It appears that Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) has finally begun to sort out its previously disclosed production issues for its THC-infused cannabis beverages. The firm announced that its first product line began shipping to provincial retailers on March 11.

4. Aleafia Health Receives Cultivation License from Health Canada

The Niagara Facility Can Produce an All-Year Harvest Via its Advanced Moving Container Bench System

Aleafia Health (OTCQX: ALEAF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has been granted a Health Canada Cultivation License on March 13, 2020, for its facility located in Grimsby, Ontario.

3. Here’s Why This Pot Stock May Stand Out as Coronavirus Stokes Demand

Demand for Weed Has “Noticeably Increased” as the Coronavirus Pandemic Forces People Indoors

Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey, says Canadian licensed producer (LP) Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is primed to gobble up more of the nation’s pot market during the COVID-19 cannabis demand spike.

2. Demand for Cannabis Delivery Surges in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

COVID-19 Continues to Wreak Havoc on the Economy, With Many Now Forced to Shelter at Home

With the rise of the Coronavirus pandemic, demand for cannabis delivery services has increased as more people turn to pot to cope. Many marijuana delivery services and retail shops have seen a sharp rise in sales. Red White & Bloom (RWB), is an example of a large multi-state operator (MSO) that offers cannabis delivery services. RWB has 10 stores in Michigan where adult-use cannabis is legal, many of which are set up to offer the option of home delivery.

1. Champignon Brands to Leverage Undervalued Market with SHRM Stock Buyback

At No Fault of Their Own, Many Equities Are Now Temporarily Undervalued as a Result of COVID-19

Psychedelics firm Champignon Brands (OTC: SHRMF) announced that it intends to buy back up to 2.41 million shares.

