New Cannabis Products: MyCHELLE And Prima's Skincare, Cut&Dry's Flower

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

The MyCHELLE Enhance Collection

MyCHELLE launched its Enhance collection.

Concentrated with hemp-derived CBD, exotic botanical oils, and potent antioxidants, these products are meant to help hydrate and refine skin appearances.

“We have put a lot of love and care into the creation of our MyCHELLE CBD formulations. We developed each product sustainably, thoughtfully, and with integrity,” said Catie Wiggy, vice president of marketing and product innovation. “What makes the MyCHELLE CBD collection unique is each product undergoes clinical testing for over 150+ contaminants that are not regulated. Because of our stellar test results, we received the honorable Clean Label Project Purity award and Antioxidant Superiority award for our new top-notch CBD products.”

Prima’s Skincare Products

Prima released two new skincare products: The Afterglow and Enlightenment Serum. Sephora is the exclusive retail partner, and will also carry the brand’s existing skincare products.

"The hemp CBD industry is at a critically important moment - now more than ever, consumers need (and seek) clarity, honesty and excellence from brand and retail leaders,” said Christopher Gavigan, founder and CEO of Prima. “As a brand, Prima holds the greatest responsibility to stand up and act with uncompromising integrity, and to bring the level of purity, performance, trust, and transparency on behalf of consumer health and safety. We are incredibly honored to partner with Sephora who shares our deepest values, and truly commend them for their bold action and leadership for this rapidly growing industry."

Cut&Dry’s Premium Eighths

Cut&Dry, a Los Angeles-based cannabis company, launched a line of premium eighths of flower. Available in varieties, Work, Rest and Play, each one is meant to highlight and enhance life's daily experiences.

"We felt the industry needed a brand that every type of consumer could identify with," said the company’s creative director, who goes by the name Seti. "We wanted to create an identity that represented quality, great branding and fought for standardized price points like keystone pricing. It was important for us to simplify the cannabis experience by curating it towards a personal lifestyle."

All images courtesy of the respective companies.