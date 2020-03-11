Market Overview

CannBe, Highlife Media Announce New Collaboration Agreement
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 12:12pm   Comments
CannBe, Highlife Media Announce New Collaboration Agreement

Cannabis-focused media networking company CannBe has entered into a collaboration with Highlife Media, one of the world’s largest online media networks for cannabis culture, community and trends, as measured by social media followers.

The partnership between HLM and CannBe provides cannabis and CBD brands with access to a global audience reach of 200 million people.

“CannBe's in-house marketing team manages the content, social, influencer and banner media advertising opportunities, while the content team creates daily content for each of our sites and social channels,” a company representative said.

As traditional ad exchanges have shut out the cannabis industry, CannBe seeks to provide industry players with targeted media exposure via vetted publishers. Its industry partners are able to use this advertisement exchange to promote their products to an online audience that continues to grow daily.

“Cannabis industry entrepreneurs face many challenges, including building brand awareness and sales through traditional ad networks such as Google and Facebook. We launched CannBe to fill this gap by providing a highly relevant media network with cannabis culture at its core,” said Oren Todoros, director of marketing and PR at CannBe.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CannBe Highlife Media Oren TodorosCannabis News Markets

