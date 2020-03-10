New Cannabis Products: Kush Queen's Minor Cannabinoids Line, Sports Gel And Lowell Herb Co. x Fire Flower Farm Strain

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Kush Queen’s Minor Cannabinoids Line

Kush Queen is adding new minor cannabinoids to its product line with the launch of Gummies RX Sleep and Gummies RX Bliss, introducing CBN, focused on sleep, and CBG, focused on mood.

The gummies are handcrafted in small batches, combine a 1:1 ratio of CBD with CBN or CBG, and with 15mg of each molecule per chew are the highest dose available on the market.

"Minor cannabinoids are going to unlock a higher level of beauty and wellness cannabis in 2020. This array of cannabinoids has been why so many have defended full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products,” said Olivia Alexander, Founder and CEO of Kush Queen. “Kush Queen is and has always been a cannabis company to our core. We are so passionate and dedicated to developing new and effective wellness products to elevate you daily, which is why we are so excited to launch the minors to our community."

Elixinol’s Sport Gel

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTC: ELLXF) released a 1,000mg Broad Spectrum Sports Gel that takes advantage of non-detectable levels of THC to allow more people to use it. Unlike Elixinol’s full-spectrum products, which contain trace levels of THC (less than 0.3%), this broad-spectrum product contains all the beneficial ingredients of CBD, without THC.

The product also features a special blend of arnica, capsaicin and camphor, creating a hydrating, non-greasy gel for all consumers.

“This new line of products from Elixinol are very specific and prescriptive in nature. We are taking the research behind CBD and pairing it with other supplements such as turmeric, ginger, melatonin, Boswellia and Ashwagandha,” said Leif Harrison, CEO, Americas, Elixinol. “Elixinol’s rebrand is a rededication to the consumer-oriented principles and scientific approaches Elixinol has always pursued. We're not changing anything foundational about Elixinol or its principles. We’re just simplifying our message to consumers and to those who are curious about using CBD. This is Elixinol’s way of cutting through the noise of today’s CBD marketplace and helping consumers, individually, on their journeys to better health.”

The Lowell Herb Co. X Fire Flower Farm Strain

With a mission to support women-run, small farms, Lowell Herb. Co has partnered with Hildi Gerhart, cannabis cultivator and owner of Fire Flower Farms, to release a limited edition strain, “The Gossip.”

The strain will be sold in dispensaries across California, with a portion of sales donated to The Women’s Foundation of California; a statewide foundation dedicated to achieving racial, economic, and gender justice. Understanding that cannabis is a new industry that offers opportunities for women in leadership roles, Lowell Farms would like to help facilitate the conversation by bringing together female growers, budtenders, dispensary owners, and women working in the industry day-to-day.

“Lowell Farms is proud to support women and their achievements in shaping the cannabis industry,” said Angela Gee, Vice President of Trade Marketing at Lowell Farms. "During our International Women's Day brunch, we hope to inspire thoughtful dialogue around why the percentage of women in cannabis is higher than average compared to other industries. By showcasing and empowering women in cannabis, we hope to inspire the next generation of female cultivators, activists and trailblazers.”

All images courtesy of respective companies.