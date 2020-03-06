Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 6, 2020
Gainers:
EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares gained 7.38% to close at $0.78
Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares increased by 5.28% to close at $0.71
High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares rose 10.79%, closing at $0.12
Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares gained 3.56% to close at $9.01
Losers:
ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares tumbled by 13.72%, eventually closing at $6.92
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 11.12%, closing at $1.17
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares lost 10.54%, to close at $10.02
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares dropped by 10.01%, to close at $9.17
Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 9.08%, closing at $15.26
Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares fell 7.34%, closing at $6.58
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares dropped by 46.06%, closing at $46.06
