Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 6, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 5:39pm   Comments
Gainers:

EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares gained 7.38% to close at $0.78

Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares increased by 5.28% to close at $0.71

High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares rose 10.79%, closing at $0.12

Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares gained 3.56% to close at $9.01

Losers:

ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares tumbled by 13.72%, eventually closing at $6.92

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 11.12%, closing at $1.17

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares lost 10.54%, to close at $10.02

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares dropped by 10.01%, to close at $9.17

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 9.08%, closing at $15.26

Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares fell 7.34%, closing at $6.58

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares dropped by 46.06%, closing at $46.06

