Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 5, 2020
Gainers:
Green Growth Brands (OTC: GCBXF) shares gained 16.67%, closing at $0.21
AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares increased by 10.87% to close at $0.15
Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares rose 6.18%, closing at $7.10
MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares increased by 6.27% to close at $0.24
Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares rose 3.54%, closing at $0.38
Losers:
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 10.47%, closing at $11.20
Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 11.92%, closing at $3.03
Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) shares dropped by 16%, closing at $0.21
Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares fell 9.75%, closing at $8.70
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares lost 7.52%, closing at $4.80
Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 7.52%, to $4.06
ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 6.74%, closing at $8.03
Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 6.82% to $3.35
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Cannabis Markets Movers Trading Ideas