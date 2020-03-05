Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 5, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 5:30pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 5, 2020

Gainers:

Green Growth Brands (OTC: GCBXF) shares gained 16.67%, closing at $0.21

AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares increased by 10.87% to close at $0.15

Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares rose 6.18%, closing at $7.10

MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares increased by 6.27% to close at $0.24

Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares rose 3.54%, closing at $0.38

Losers:

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 10.47%, closing at $11.20

Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 11.92%, closing at $3.03

Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) shares dropped by 16%, closing at $0.21

Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares fell 9.75%, closing at $8.70

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares lost 7.52%, closing at $4.80

Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 7.52%, to $4.06

ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 6.74%, closing at $8.03

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 6.82% to $3.35

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

