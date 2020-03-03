Puration, Kaly Confirm M&A Deal, Say Research Underway On CBD, Coronavirus Symptoms

Puration Inc (OTC: PURA) and Kali-Extracts (OTC: KALY) said Monday that a planned acquisition by Pura of Kaly's CBD confections operations is underway.

Kaly is focusing its business on cannabis extract biopharmaceuticals, and its leading research has been on the treatment of respiratory conditions, the companies said.

Kaly has filed a new patent application on its CBD formulation for the symptoms of COPD and similar respiratory conditions, the companies said. The company has also filed for a trademark on the name RespRx as a brand of CBD for COPD symptoms and other conditions that cause respiratory inflammation.

The company said it is evaluating its proprietary CBD extract formulation as a treatment for symptoms of coronavirus.