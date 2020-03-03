New Cannabis Products: High-CBD Gummies, Sparkling Water, And Two Recovery Options

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Plus Products’ CBDRelief Gummies

Hemp and cannabis food company Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTC: PLPRF) has launched a new line of CBDRelief gummies, which the company assures offers consumers more CBD per package than any other gummy available -- and a small amount of THC to bolster effectiveness.

Known for its cannabis infused gummies, Plus is introducing new gummies in two different CBD to THC ratios. Formulated to provide specific effects in small bite sized squares, PLUS Tropical Mango gummies offer 9:1 CBD:THC and Tart Cherry provides 18:1 CBD:THC.

“We are excited to launch a product-line that delivers the health and wellness effects which our customers seek through the thoughtful combination of CBD and THC," Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ari Mackler, told Benzinga. "The medical literature supports anecdotal evidence that upwards of 50% of cannabis consumption occasions consist of consumers seeking relief -- PLUS CBDRelief is the only edible to address this significant market opportunity.”

PHYX THC-Infused Sparkling Water

PHYX is an all-natural, THC-infused sparkling water with zero cannabis taste or smell.

To take the guesswork out of the edibles experience, PHYX features proprietary nano-encapsulation absorption technology of THC. Most consumers experience effects in about 10 minutes, with effects lasting for approximately one hour. PHYX contains zero calories, sugars or carbohydrates, and is now available at dispensaries across Colorado in a 10mg THC formula in the brand’s most popular flavor, dragonfruit.

“Once we developed our proprietary nano-encapsulation technology to mix cannabis oil and water, we were inspired to create a fast-acting beverage that allows consumers to try cannabis in a familiar, drinkable form,” Niccolo Aieta, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Spherex, told Benzinga. “Since cannabis consumption looks different for every individual, we expanded PHYX to include a 10mg THC formulation to meet consumer demand for different dosage options.”

Beam’s Gel And Capsules

Wellness brand beam has taken its nano CBD technology to new heights with the release of two new products: boost and revive.

The boost is an active performance gel that matches active lifestyles. Because it’s water-based and full of nano CBD particles, boost dries quickly—letting you get back to doing your thing.

The revive CBD + antioxidants capsules kick-start the recovery process targeting inflammation. This daily capsule was created with repair in mind, sourcing anti-inflammatory ingredients like Turmeric along with powerful antioxidants and our nano-CBD to help kick-start recovery.

“We’re excited to announce beam’s newest release of boost and revive, as it showcases our versatility and inventiveness to take nano-CBD to new heights," Co-Founder Kevin Moran told Benzinga. "beam’s new boost, a CBD + water-based gel, integrates seamlessly into our line of phytocannabinoid-rich CBD products, with the THC content removed, making it the perfect quick-drying, functional gel for high performance athletes and active lifestyles. Like boost, revive provides a flawless addition as the daily capsule works to repair with anti-inflammatory ingredients like Turmeric, along with powerful antioxidants and our nano-CBD to help kick-start recovery.”

Images courtesy of respective companies.