Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana Industry News stories for the week of February 24th – March 1st, 2020.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. Pot Pandemic: Markets Tumble As Coronavirus Fears Intensify, These Cannabis Firms Could Get Hit
Coronavirus Spooks Markets, Dow Drops 1,000 Points Leading Wall Street to its Worst Day in 2 Years
The cannabis sector got hammered this week as concerns over the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) intensified. These Pot Stocks could be in for a rough year if the situation continues to get worse.
9. VIDEO: CEO Interview with Steve Giblin of TransCanna Holdings
CEO Steve Giblin Explains What Makes TCAN a Golden Investment Opportunity
TCI host, Miss Universe Canada 2019 and Cannabis Crusader Alyssa Boston interviews Steve Giblin, CEO of TransCanna Holdings (CSE: TCAN) (OTC: TCNAF) (FRA: TH8).
8. New Research Using LSD Microdosing Uncovers Possible Breakthrough For Alzheimer’s Disease
For Decades Now Researchers Have Failed to Find an Effective Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease
Biomedical startup Eleusis may have made a major Alzheimer’s breakthrough using LSD microdosing.
7. Vermont House Approves Legal Marijuana Sales
Vermont Legalized Recreational Marijuana Consumption and Home Growing in 2018
The Vermont House has voted 90-54 in favour of a bill that seeks to legalize recreational cannabis sales at dispensaries across the state.
6. NFL May Soon Do Away With Player Suspensions For Cannabis Use
Team Owners Approve Terms to End Cannabis Player Suspensions in the National Football League
The new CBA between the NFL owners and the NFLPA would reform the National Football League’s marijuana testing policy.
5. Canadians Can Lose Nexus Passes Over Legal Cannabis Use In Canada: U.S. Document
Instructions Were Intended Only For Supervisors at U.S. Border and Weren’t Supposed to be Circulated
Cannabis use may be legal in Canada, but if U.S. border guards find out about it, a person could have their Nexus pass taken away or not granted in the first place, secret instructions issued to managers at U.S. border posts say.
4. In Major Shift, UN Drug Chief Questions Whether Control Treaties Involving Cannabis Are Out of Date
President Cornelis P. de Joncheere Discussed the Developments Taking Place with Regard to Cannabis
The president of the narcotics enforcement agency of the United Nations is questioning whether the agency’s decades-old drug conventions are outdated, given global policy developments in recent years involving drugs such as cannabis.
3. Concerns Looming Over Coronavirus Impact On Cannabis Industry, But Some Firms Could Gain From Fallout
Marijuana Companies Likely to Join Other Industries Feeling the Fallout From Coronavirus Outbreak
There will be many companies hurt by the virus industry experts predicted, mostly caused by temporary shutdowns of Chinese manufacturing plants. On the flip side, some U.S. companies might be able to step in and fill the void.
2. Banning CBD Products Would Be "A Fool’s Game," FDA Chief Admits
Hemp and its Derivatives Have been Federally Legal in the U.S. Since Passage of 2018 Farm Bill
Products containing cannabidiol (CBD) are here to stay, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn acknowledged on Wednesday, calling it “a fool’s game” to attempt to pull the products off the market.
1. Locations Announced For 10 New Legal Weed Stores in Toronto
Ontario has Long Been Criticized for Having Too Few Legal Pot Shops to Effectively Combat the Black Market
Hobo Cannabis, a Vancouver-based marijuana company from the Donnelly Group, announced plans to open a total of 15 new stores across Ontario today — 10 of which will be located within the GTA.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Emerging Markets Health Care Emerging Market ETFs Commodities