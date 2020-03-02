Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana Industry News stories for the week of February 24th – March 1st, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

* Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view full article.

Coronavirus Spooks Markets, Dow Drops 1,000 Points Leading Wall Street to its Worst Day in 2 Years

The cannabis sector got hammered this week as concerns over the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) intensified. These Pot Stocks could be in for a rough year if the situation continues to get worse.

READ FULL CORONAVIRUS ARTICLE

CEO Steve Giblin Explains What Makes TCAN a Golden Investment Opportunity

TCI host, Miss Universe Canada 2019 and Cannabis Crusader Alyssa Boston interviews Steve Giblin, CEO of TransCanna Holdings (CSE: TCAN) (OTC: TCNAF) (FRA: TH8).

WATCH FULL TCAN CEO INTERVIEW

For Decades Now Researchers Have Failed to Find an Effective Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease

Biomedical startup Eleusis may have made a major Alzheimer’s breakthrough using LSD microdosing.

READ FULL LSD MICRODOSING ARTICLE

Vermont Legalized Recreational Marijuana Consumption and Home Growing in 2018

The Vermont House has voted 90-54 in favour of a bill that seeks to legalize recreational cannabis sales at dispensaries across the state.

READ FULL VERMONT ARTICLE

Team Owners Approve Terms to End Cannabis Player Suspensions in the National Football League

The new CBA between the NFL owners and the NFLPA would reform the National Football League’s marijuana testing policy.

READ FULL NFL CANNABIS ARTICLE

Instructions Were Intended Only For Supervisors at U.S. Border and Weren’t Supposed to be Circulated

Cannabis use may be legal in Canada, but if U.S. border guards find out about it, a person could have their Nexus pass taken away or not granted in the first place, secret instructions issued to managers at U.S. border posts say.

READ FULL NEXUS PASS ARTICLE

President Cornelis P. de Joncheere Discussed the Developments Taking Place with Regard to Cannabis

The president of the narcotics enforcement agency of the United Nations is questioning whether the agency’s decades-old drug conventions are outdated, given global policy developments in recent years involving drugs such as cannabis.

READ FULL UN CANNABIS ARTICLE

Marijuana Companies Likely to Join Other Industries Feeling the Fallout From Coronavirus Outbreak

There will be many companies hurt by the virus industry experts predicted, mostly caused by temporary shutdowns of Chinese manufacturing plants. On the flip side, some U.S. companies might be able to step in and fill the void.

READ FULL CORONAVIRUS ARTICLE

Hemp and its Derivatives Have been Federally Legal in the U.S. Since Passage of 2018 Farm Bill

Products containing cannabidiol (CBD) are here to stay, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn acknowledged on Wednesday, calling it “a fool’s game” to attempt to pull the products off the market.

READ FULL CBD FDA ARTICLE

Ontario has Long Been Criticized for Having Too Few Legal Pot Shops to Effectively Combat the Black Market

Hobo Cannabis, a Vancouver-based marijuana company from the Donnelly Group, announced plans to open a total of 15 new stores across Ontario today — 10 of which will be located within the GTA.

READ FULL ONTARIO CANNABIS ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay