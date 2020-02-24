Cronos Group Postpones Q4 Earnings Release, Conference Call

Cannabinoid company Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX:CRON) said Monday it will postpone the release of its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year earnings results.

Previously, the release of the financial results and a conference call were set for Feb. 27. Cronos Group said it had to reschedule it because it had a delay in the finalization of its financial statements.

The company added it will reveal the new date and time of the earnings release and conference call in the following press release.

Cronos Group's stock traded lower by 7% to $6.65 per share at time of publication.

