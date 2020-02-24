Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana Stock News stories for the week of February 17th – 23rd, 2020.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. 6 Pot Stocks That Experienced A Large Increase In Buying From Hedge Funds And Institutions In Q4
Despite Poor Market Conditions, Hedge Funds and Institutions Bought These 6 Pot Stocks During Q4
According to SEC form 13F filings, these six Cannabis Stocks experienced a large increase in their institutional holdings during the fourth quarter of 2019. The type of investment firms that are required to file SEC 13F forms includes hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, registered investment advisers, insurance companies and trust companies.
9. Cannabis Cash Burn: These 10 Marijuana Stocks Could Run Out Of Money In 2020
The Cannabis Capital Crunch in the Marijuana Industry Has Caused Pools of Investor Funds to Dry Up
With company burn rates still high, these 10 Pot Stocks are quickly running out of money with 10 months or less of cash on hand. These Marijuana Stocks will need to raise capital very soon and you may be surprised to learn that 1 U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) has less than a month of capital remaining.
8. Weld Departs Acreage Holdings Board To Focus On Long Shot Republican Nomination
The Timing is Interesting Considering 2 Primaries Have Already Occurred for the 2020 Republican Bid
In perhaps what is one of the oddest executive departures within the cannabis sector as of late, Acreage Holdings (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTCQX: ACRGF) announced that board member Bill Weld has resigned from his position. The justification for his departure from the multi-state operator (MSO) is that he is spending more time to focus on his bid for the Republican nomination for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. Current poll averages place Weld at a 5% chance of winning, according to 270ToWin, while incumbent President Trump is currently the likely winner of the nomination, with an average of 90%.
7. Horizons ETFs To Merge HMUS, HMJR Funds
The Merger of the 2 Funds is Expected to Occur on February 28
The Cannabis ETF marketplace is about to get slightly smaller again. Today, unitholders of the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index (NEO: HMJR) approved the merger of the fund with that of the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (NEO: HMUS).
6. MedMen Settles $3.3 Million In Vendor Debt With Share Issuances
Medmen Issued a Total of 6,148,641 Over a One Week to Period to Settle Outstanding Debts
The pace of dilution at MedMen (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (FRA: 0JS) appears to be increasing as the firm continues to issue Class B subordinate voting shares to square up with its vendors. The firm filed several documents recently with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in relation to further share issuances.
5. Bet On Cronos Group’s Huge Cash Position, PI Says
The Analyst Expects Cronos Group’s Revenue Will Rise 46% Q-over-Q to $18.5 Million
With once abundant cash now at a premium in the cannabis sector, investors should be looking at Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) (FRA: 7CI), says PI Financial analyst Jason Zandberg.
4. Hollister Biosciences’ Rebel Hemp To Launch Line Of Premium Hemp Pre-Rolls + HOLL Stock Chart Review
New Rebel Hemp Products to Join Hollister’s #1 California Hash Infused Pre-Roll Brand “HashBone”
Hollister Biosciences (CSE: HOLL) (FRA: HOB) announced that its hemp division, Rebel Hemp Company will be launching a new line of premium hemp pre-rolls.
3. These U.S. Cannabis Stocks Have The Most Open Dispensaries
Being Able to Translate Retail Licenses into Operational Dispensaries should Boost Revenue for these MSOs
In order to ramp up sales quickly, U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) have to be effective at opening dispensaries and not just sitting on retail licenses. Right now, Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) and Green Thumb Industries (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) (FRA: R9U2) have stood out from their peers in terms of their ability to open and operate retail marijuana stores.
2. The 4 Biggest Cannabis Stock Catalysts In 2020
Here’s What’ll Move Pot Stock Valuations for the Remainder of the Year
As we look out at the remaining 10 months and change for 2020, the following four catalysts could help make or break Cannabis Stocks.
1. 7 North American Cannabis Stocks With New Analyst Ratings And Price Targets
Analysts Have Recently Updated Their Ratings and Price Targets on the Following Pot Stocks
In light of all the recent developments in the cannabis sector over the past two weeks, multiple analysts have released new research updates on the following 7 North American Cannabis Stocks including updated ratings and price targets.
