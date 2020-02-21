Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 21, 2020
Gainers
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares increased by 8.57%, to close at $0.30
- Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) shares gained 5.43%, closing at $2.33
- NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares rose 4.26%, to close at $1.47
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares increased by 4.2%, to close at $1.04
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares gained 3.08%, closing at $2.36
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.68%, to close at $19.37
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares gained 2.93%, closing at $0.32
Losers
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNFF) shares tumbled by 13.87%, eventually closing at $0.17
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares fell 7.39%, to close at $11.77
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares dropped 6.55%, to close at $5.42
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares fell 6.49%, closing at $21.46
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares tumbled by 6.13%, closing at $4.75
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares dropped by 4.44%, to close at $10.00
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 4.7%, closing at $1.21
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped 4.37%, to close at $2.41
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares fell 3.41%, closing at $11.88
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares dropped by 3.08%, to close at $8.58
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares tumbled by 2.78%, closing at $66.00
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.78%, to close at $4.15
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped 2.23%, to close at $125.69
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares tumbled 2.36%, to close at $96.65
