Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 21, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 6:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares increased by 8.57%, to close at $0.30
  • Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) shares gained 5.43%, closing at $2.33
  • NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares rose 4.26%, to close at $1.47
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares increased by 4.2%, to close at $1.04
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares gained 3.08%, closing at $2.36
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.68%, to close at $19.37
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares gained 2.93%, closing at $0.32

Losers

  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNFF) shares tumbled by 13.87%, eventually closing at $0.17
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares fell 7.39%, to close at $11.77
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares dropped 6.55%, to close at $5.42
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares fell 6.49%, closing at $21.46
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares tumbled by 6.13%, closing at $4.75
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares dropped by 4.44%, to close at $10.00
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 4.7%, closing at $1.21
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped 4.37%, to close at $2.41
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares fell 3.41%, closing at $11.88
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares dropped by 3.08%, to close at $8.58
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares tumbled by 2.78%, closing at $66.00
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.78%, to close at $4.15
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped 2.23%, to close at $125.69
  • ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares tumbled 2.36%, to close at $96.65

