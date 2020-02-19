Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2018 Debut Of Aurora Cannabis Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2018 Debut Of Aurora Cannabis Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks since October 2018 generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in that time is roughly 27%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks have done much better than others in that stretch.

Aurora’s Bumpy Ride

Unfortunately, one stock that has struggled mightily since October 2018 is Canadian cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB).

Aurora began trading on the NYSE on Oct. 23, 2018. The listing wasn’t technically an IPO because the stock had traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and over-the-counter in the U.S. for years. On its first day of non-OTC U.S. trading, Aurora opened at $7.51 and traded as high as $8.63 and as low as $7.01 before closing the day at $7.70, up 2.5%.

Aurora followed in the footsteps of Canadian-listed cannabis companies Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), all of which had previously listed their shares in the U.S. earlier that year. Up to that point, those Canadian cannabis stocks had performed extremely well. However, Aurora was slammed is its first few weeks on the U.S. market.

From its opening price of $7.51, Aurora shares initially dropped as low as $4.58 by December 2018 and finished 2018 down 42.9% from its U.S. listing price.

Aurora seemed to find its stride in the first quarter of 2019, reached an all-time U.S. high of $10.32 in March before falling back below $7.50 by June. By October, mounting losses and slower-than-expected Canadian cannabis sales growth had pushed Aurora shares to new all-time NYSE lows below $4.58.

Aurora dropped below $4 in October, below $3 in November and finally below $2 in December. Unfortunately, 2020 hasn’t provided much relief for Aurora investors so far. The company recently announced the departure of its founding CEO and reported a $981 million net loss in the fourth quarter. Revenue growth on the quarter was just 3.3%.

2020 And Beyond

Aurora hit its all-time NYSE low of $1.43 on Feb. 13 before bouncing back above the $1.70 level. Unfortunately, the volatile stock has thus far failed to break out of its bearish technical pattern of lower lows and lower highs, suggesting new lows may be in the cards in coming weeks.

Like many other cannabis stock investors, Aurora investors have fallen well short of the returns of the S&P 500 since its NYSE listing. In fact, $100 in Aurora shares purchased at the initial listing price would now be worth just $22.76.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more struggles from Aurora in 2020. The average price target among the 17 analysts covering the stock is $1.51, suggesting 11.4% downside from current levels.

Related Links:

7 Cannabis Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Walmart Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Posted-In: Cannabis Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

76 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Finally Back In Green Despite Mixed Earnings Results
Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Bitcoin, Roku And More
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Drops Bearish Stance, But Is Far From Convinced
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.45
-0.07
- 0.61%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$338.75
2.015
+ 0.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.35
0.03
+ 0.18%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.51
0.0099
+ 0.15%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga