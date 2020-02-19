Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biggest Cannabis Investing Conference To Hit Florida Begins Next Week
Benzinga Events  
 
February 19, 2020 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Biggest Cannabis Investing Conference To Hit Florida Begins Next Week

DETROIT, Feb. 20, 2020 -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is an event that brings together some of the biggest voices and names in the industry.

The conference is set to take place next week, Feb. 24-25, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. At this event, investors can come face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about their advancements in this rapidly changing space.

This two-day event is packed with one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, speed-networking sessions, and presentations delivered in a fast-paced forum. Benzinga is also organizing intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

"At the Cannabis Capital Conference, each attendee has the opportunity to interact with all types of investors and partners who can help them build their businesses. It is awesome hearing all the success stories of companies that attended in the past. I know this will be the biggest and best one yet," said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga.

This is a can’t-miss event for anyone looking to invest in the cannabis industry. Provided below is a snapshot of the agenda (view the entire agenda here):

February 24th

Mainstage Program
9:00 AM VIP Operator Breakfast & VIP Cannabis Panel: Alternative Methods For
Growing Your Business
10:05 AM Keynote - From Seed to Success: Overcoming Capital Market Challenges to
Deliver Authentic Customer Experiences- Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF)
10:20 AM Brand Strategy and Partnerships in Leaner Times
10:45 AM Jerry Garcia & Holistic Industries: The Making of a Cannabis Celebrity Brand
11:05 AM Calyx Peak Companies: Current State, Future State & Stigmas
11:15 AM Grassroots & Ascend Wellness Holdings
11:35 AM Cannabis Tech: The Hottest Companies Impacting the Industry
12:00 PM GrowGeneration: Lessons From Startup to Nasdaq
12:10 PM 2020 Vision - Bruce Linton, Executive Chairman, Gage Cannabis
12:25 PM The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation: Mainstreaming CBD Through
the FDA
1:20 PM Attracting Consumers: Solutions to Winning Medical & Recreational Clients
1:45 PM All the Buzz: Legalization and Regulations in 2020
2:10 PM Noa Botanicals
2:20 PM Cannabis 2.0
2:40 PM Cannabis in Review
2:45 PM State of the Market: LPs Expand and Regroup in a Tight Market
3:10 PM NEO/Halo
3:20 PM Planet 13: Differentiating the Cannabis Retail Experience
3:30 PM Shifting the Approach: Investors Perspectives on the State of the Industry
4:15 PM Embracing Social Equity Programs
4:40 PM The New Cannabis Consumer - Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF)

February 25th

Investor Presentations - Presenting Companies

8:35-8:55 urban-gro Body and Mind Kadenwood
9:00-9:20 Columbia Care Butter Calyx Peak
9:25-9:45 The Valens Company SLANG Worldwide Driven
9:50-10:10 iAnthus Wana Brands Ascend Wellness
10:15-10:35 Avicanna Abacus Health Products Fyllo
10:40-11:00 Vanguard Scientific Jushi Verdemed
11:05-11:25 4front Parellel Planet13
11:30-11:50 Cannafornia Halo Labs Segra
11:55-12:15 Trulieve Neptune Wellness Fluent
12:20-12:40 NewLake Capital Medicine Man Leafwire
12:45-1:15 Red White & Bloom Altopa  

And you won’t want to miss the speed networking sessions from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM!

For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

Cannabis Capital Conference Contact:
www.benzingacannabisconference.com
877.440-9464 (ZING)
Sarah Winner | Speaker Relations Director
events@benzinga.com

 

Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Events Small Business Markets Press Releases

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCNNF + CCHWF)

2 Leading Cannabis Companies Open Up About Their Successful Partnership
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Historic Fontainebleau Hotel Takes On A New Decade, Welcoming A Cannabis Event For The First Time Ever
Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference To Feature 3 Keynote Speakers in Miami
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.36
-0.16
- 1.39%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$337.99
1.2599
+ 0.37%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.36
0.04
+ 0.25%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.50
0.0038
+ 0.06%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga