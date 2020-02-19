Market Overview

22Red, The Cannabis Co. Founded By SOAD's Shavo Odadjian, Launches In Arizona
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2020 10:33am   Comments
22Red, the Los Angeles-based cannabis company founded by System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, has expanded its footprint to the Arizona medical cannabis market.

22Red is partnering with Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) to bring its top shelf product to patients throughout the state. Starting February 22, patients can expect to find bespoke product of 3.5 gram jars of 22Red flower and one gram pre-rolls sold throughout Arizona dispensaries, including Curaleaf and SWC Tempe.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the southern California vibe to Arizona and beyond,” said Odadjian. “Expanding into the Arizona cannabis space was a longtime goal for 22Red. Working with Curaleaf has been a dream come true, as they are reputed as one of the top operators in Arizona and throughout the country. Through this partnership, we can provide Arizona patients with premium product and unparalleled consumer education.”

Photo courtesy of 22Red.

Posted-In: 22Red Shavo Odadjian

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

