Scoop: TILT Holdings' Jupiter Research Releases New Vape Devices, Cartridges
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2020 4:14pm   Comments
TILT Holdings Inc (CNSX: TILT) (OTC: TLLTF) subsidiary Jupiter Research, an inhalation technology company, will start offering a new suite of products, Benzinga has learned. 

A new section on Jupiter's website features new proprietary offerings that are already being offered to wholesalers — but not to retail customers until next week.

The new line includes the Liquid Que, the Liquid 6 Infinity cartridge and Liquid X Infinity all-in-one. Featuring Jupiter’s CCELL technology, the Liquid Que and Infinity platform are positioned to be the standout products for the company in 2020.

The new products offer new vaporization technology, including press-fit sealings to prevent end consumers from accessing the oil and adding their own concoctions, including black market oils. Additionally, the products are undergoing child safety certification to ensure they cannot be opened and tampered with.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"Jupiter was founded to innovate and advance technologies in inhalation for the cannabis industry. We are proud of our initiatives to continue to set quality and safety standards as a best-in-class company," Mark Scatterday, the interim CEO of TILT Holdings, told Benzinga.

"Our current and new disruptive inhalation products, along with our partnerships and purposeful initiatives, aim to continue to advance us in this dynamic and expanding category.”

The stock was up 2.71% at 22 cents Friday afternoon. 

Photo courtesy of Jupiter Research.

Posted-In: Jupiter Research vape VapingCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

