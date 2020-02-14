Vaping Products Treated Like Tobacco Under New Michigan Senate Bills

A six-bill bipartisan package that includes treating vaping like a tobacco product and taxing it at 24% was introduced this week in the Michigan Senate. The flagship bill is SB 781, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint), that would place vaping products under Michigan’s “Tobacco Products, Tax Act.”

This approach is more in line with what both the administrations of former Gov. Rick Snyder and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer support. The American Cancer Society backs the approach, as well.

“When a new tobacco product shows up on the market, it’s the Legislature’s responsibility to make sure folks understand how to legally purchase, sell and consume these items,” Ananich told MIRS. “Our bipartisan bills will clear up any confusion, keep vapes out of kids’ hands and set fair regulations for these products that are similar to how we treat any other tobacco product.”

The other bills in the package are SB 782, SB 783, SB 784 and SB 785.

The package of bills has been sent to the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee.

