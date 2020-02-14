New Cannabis Products: Ground Flower Pods, Turmeric CBD Capsules, And whispr's CBD Tincture Line

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Elixinol’s Omega Turmeric CBD Capsules

Global CBD brand Elixinol has launched Omega Turmeric CBD Capsules, the first in a line of specific and prescriptive products. The new capsules combine turmeric, a powerful antioxidant, with Elixinol’s full-spectrum hemp oil, which is rich in CBD and boasts a complete range of complementary cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Each Omega Turmeric CBD Capsule contains 15mg of CBD, 237mg of curcumin and 120mg of DHA.

The ingredients are naturally complementary, working together to help restore balance. Studies have shown that curcumin helps the body absorb DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that helps support brain function and ease joint discomfort. Omega-3 acids have a direct impact on the human endocannabinoid system.

See Also: New Cannabis Products: Kiva's Camino CBN Line, Solaris x Cannabis & Culture's Line And A Topical Cream

“Elixinol is focused on expanding our portfolio to give customers trusted options when addressing their health and wellness needs,” said Leif Harrison, CEO, Americas, Elixinol. “The new Omega Turmeric CBD Capsules are the first in a portfolio of products that leverages formulations to restore balance and ease everyday discomfort. We look forward to rolling out the new look and products at Natural Products Expo West in March.”

Etain Health’s Ground Flower Pods

Etain Health released its Ground Flower Pods in New York. The portable, vaporizable medical marijuana flower product is available at the company’s dispensaries in New York City, Yonkers, Kingston, and Syracuse.

The Ground Flower Pods are compatible with a handheld vaporizer, a small portable device that is simple to use.Each of Etain Health’s Flower Pods contain 350mg of active cannabinoids – a total of 700mg per 3.5g package – in a 20:1 THC:CBD ratio in Indica and Sativa strains.

Hillary Peckham, co-founder and COO of Etain Health said “Etain will be releasing the first only portable ground flower product for patients in Manhattan, and all over New York State. The product will be sold in prefilled cartridges as well as in bulk material that can be used for vaporization of bud. The product is the first of its kind in Manhattan. Etain is proud to offer the widest variety of products to its patient of any organization and is very excited to be able to offer this to our patients.”

whispr’s CBD Tincture Line

whispr launched it's new CBD tincture line.

The line's elegant presentation offers an alternative that better aligns with the luxury lifestyle market. The product line aims to add to a balanced, vibrant lifestyle without losing any of the medicinal effects. On February 14th, whispr had an official launch event at Salt Culture in San Diego, CA.

"We're pleased to be at the center of hemp-based product innovation and we're excited to continue to shake up alternative plant-based medicine in 2020," said whispr, Co-Founder, Micah Whitehead.

See Also: Plant Medicine Platform Reveals Data On How Patients Medicated In 2019: Ailments, Products, And More

Images courtesy of respective companies.