CURE Pharmaceutical Grants Vanguard Scientific Rights To Cannabis Extraction Patents

By Jelena Martinovic.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company, announced a licensing and collaboration agreement Wednesday with Vanguard Scientific Systems, a supplier of equipment, systems and performance solutions equipment to the botanical extraction industry.

Vanguard utilizes MIDAS XII — a supercritical CO2 extraction technology — and industrially scaled CO2 facility solutions.

The license grants the company the right to utilize CURE’s patented cannabis extraction methods as well.

Vanguard also has the right to CURE Pharmaceutical's portfolio of issued and pending process and composition patents as part of the deal announced Wednesday.

“The license gives Vanguard the right to practice CURE’s patented cannabis extraction methods, providing customer confidence in choosing Vanguard’s portfolio of extraction manufacturers,” CURE CEO Rob Davidson said in a statement.

CURE Pharmaceutical's patents rely on supercritical fluid extraction technology that uses carbon dioxide as the solvent to isolate cannabinoids.

The patents secure integration of cannabis extracts into multiple unit doses, while in the case of oral thin film, CURE Pharmaceutical has reserved all rights.